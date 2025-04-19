How to bring main-character energy to ash gourd
SummaryFestive treats, temple dishes and iconic sweets — here are recipes that add flavour and fun to ash gourd
If vegetables had a pageant, and “Miss Blandness" was a title, ash gourd would win it hands down, with lauki (bottle gourd) as the close runner-up. These are the wallflowers of the produce world—pale, watery and lacking strong opinions. Yet Indian kitchens have infused main-character energy into them. It seems like a vengeance move—take the blandest vegetable and turn it into a superstar.
Why else would the humble ash gourd find itself in festive feasts, temple kitchens and iconic sweets?