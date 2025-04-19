How to bring main-character energy to ash gourd

The avial, served at Onam sadyas and Tamil weddings, is a dry curry with the masala just coating the veggies. The one I prefer is a more watery version made in my family called avial kuzhambu. In this, a lot more water is added while cooking the veggies due to which you have quite a bit of vegetable stock left in the pot. Once the veggies are cooked, a bit of tamarind water goes into the pot with a bit of rice flour slurry and it is simmered for a few minutes. This is mixed into rice and eaten as against the other version which is had as a subzi.