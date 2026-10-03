8 indigenous drinks that offer a taste of Asia

Once associated with farmers, it’s now made in a wider range of styles. It is served chilled, often shaken or stirred first to lift the rice sediment, and enjoyed alone or with Korean food such as jeon (savoury pancakes) and spicy dishes, where its sweetness and acidity take the edge off the heat. In cocktails it works as a low-alcohol base or modifier, and its creamy body and tartness pair well with citrus, fruit and ginger.