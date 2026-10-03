8 indigenous drinks that offer a taste of Asia

Asia’s drinking traditions are as varied as its food, shaped by local grains, fruits, palms, climate, and agriculture. Sake and baijiu are internationally recognised, but many others remain regional.
Asia’s drinking traditions are as varied as its food, shaped by local grains, fruits, palms, climate, and agriculture. Sake and baijiu are internationally recognised, but many others remain regional.
From Thailand’s rice wine sato to Bhutan’s grain-based ara and Sri Lankan arrack, these drinks show how local ingredients have been fermented, distilled, and turned into alcohol.
From Thailand’s rice wine sato to Bhutan’s grain-based ara and Sri Lankan arrack, these drinks show how local ingredients have been fermented, distilled, and turned into alcohol.
Sato, Thailand
Sato is a traditional Thai fermented rice wine made from glutinous rice and luk paeng, a starter of yeasts, moulds, and other microorganisms. The rice is steamed, cooled and mixed with the starter and water, and left to ferment. The process can take several weeks. Sato contains no more than 15% alcohol; when distilled, it becomes lao khao, a potent Thai rice spirit.
Nattachai Ungsriwong, founder and brewmaster at Devanom Brewing Company, says sato is an integral part of Thai heritage with over 500 years of history, yet was perceived as a rustic beverage for generations. “We are working to transform sato into a true national drink, one crafted with precision,” he says. It is traditionally served at room temperature and shared at gatherings; at restaurants, it appears chilled or in food pairings and cocktails.
Makgeolli, South Korea
Makgeolli, a cloudy Korean rice wine, is made by fermenting rice with nuruk, a traditional starter. The drink contains fine rice particles, which give it a milky appearance and slightly thick texture, with around 6–8% alcohol. It tastes lightly sweet and tangy, with a gentle sourness and sometimes a faint fizz.
Once associated with farmers, it’s now made in a wider range of styles. It is served chilled, often shaken or stirred first to lift the rice sediment, and enjoyed alone or with Korean food such as jeon (savoury pancakes) and spicy dishes, where its sweetness and acidity take the edge off the heat. In cocktails it works as a low-alcohol base or modifier, and its creamy body and tartness pair well with citrus, fruit and ginger.
Baijiu, China
Baijiu is a broad category of Chinese distilled spirits, most commonly made from sorghum, but rice, wheat and maize are also used. Grains are cooked, cooled, and mixed with qu, a fermentation starter; they are then distilled, aged, and blended. Baijiu is traditionally served neat, alongside food at banquets and during communal toasts.
Simon Li, head sommelier at Peninsula Shanghai, says baijiu is often perceived as just a strong, fiery spirit, but it's far more than that. “Its diverse aromas and flavours reflect the ingredients, fermentation techniques, and regional traditions behind each style,” he says. “It’s a fascinating spirit to rediscover through cocktails and dining experiences.” The Healer Bar showcases Chinese Mainland's drinking heritage, with cocktails like the Mandarin, a take on the Negroni that combines baijiu, Campari, and kumis (a drink made from fermented horse-milk).
Ara, Bhutan
Ara is a traditional Bhutanese alcohol made from grains, including rice, wheat, millet, buckwheat, maize and barley, either fermented or distilled depending on the region. It is traditionally made at home and is part of Bhutanese hospitality.
“Ara continues to play an important role in everyday life and hospitality in Bhutan, where it carries deep cultural significance,” says Vishal Pradhan, operations and marketing manager at Pemako Hotels. “The growing interest in smoother, handmade drinks and local flavours is also giving this traditional spirit a renewed place at the table.”
It is usually enjoyed neat, in cocktails such as Hair of the Dog (ara, juice, and local chilli flakes), or warmed up and infused with eggs and butter on really cold days.
Tapuy, Philippines
Tapuy is a traditional rice wine from the Philippines’ Cordillera region, made with glutinous rice and bubod, a local starter. Traditionally associated with rice harvests and weddings, it is made in earthen jars and fermented for several weeks.
The Philippine Rice Research Institute has developed a bottled version with 14% alcohol. The wine, mildly sweet with a full-bodied alcoholic flavour and an acidic finish, is served neat, at community gatherings and celebrations, and used in cocktails and cooking.
Brem, Indonesia
A fermented rice wine associated with Bali, brem is made from black and white glutinous rice and ragi tape, a starter of moulds, yeasts and bacteria. The rice is fermented, after which liquid undergoes a second fermentation lasting around six months, producing a sweet, sour, alcoholic drink.
Yogi Pradita, head bartender, Capella Ubud, says brem is distinctive because it belongs to Balinese ceremonial life. “It is used in tetabuhan (ritual) offerings. The rich flavour and gentle bitter finish make it particularly interesting,” he says.
Brem runs from sweet to semi-sweet, with a distinct tart, acidic and mildly sour edge. In cocktails, it is often paired with white rum, citrus and local liqueurs to add a local flavour.
Chhaang, Nepal
Chhaang is a traditional Himalayan fermented grain drink made from rice, millet or barley, with methods varying between communities. In Nepal, grain is often mixed with a starter such as murcha and left to ferment.
Chaang is milky, cloudy and slightly fizzy, with a sweet-and-tart flavour. In cocktails it works as a low-alcohol modifier, with the unfiltered body creating a creamy mouthfeel. It pairs well with wild honey, ginger, cardamom and local citrus for a Himalayan twist.
Rượu gạo, Vietnam
Rượu gạo is a traditional Vietnamese rice wine made by fermenting rice with men, a starter of yeasts, moulds and bacteria. It is filtered and served as a fermented drink, or distilled into a stronger, clear spirit.
In northern and southern Vietnam, rượu đế and rượu nếp are distilled from rice or glutinous rice; rượu nếp than, made from purple glutinous rice, is drunk undistilled with a sweet, fruity character.
“The distilled drinks have a smooth, slightly creamy or nutty finish, and are consumed in the casual, communal nhậu style of the Mekong Delta, often with grilled meats and rich dishes,” says Pham Thi Hoa, a server at Pub Viet in Hanoi.
Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.