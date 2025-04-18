Dig into mapo eggs and noodles for breakfast
SummaryIndia loves breakfast and with the heat bearing down, it’s time for flavourful, light Asian dishes while dining out
Ours is a nation with a longstanding breakfast culture and if not eating at home, one is never too far from a great local option. With more diners being well-travelled and looking for global dining experiences, the Asian breakfast culture is making in-roads across cities. Bengaluru has Nasi & Mee, Muro Café, Kopitiam Lah and Kampot, among others. Chennai has Zhouyu—A Chinese Kitchen, Mumbai has Mokai and Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has Shoyu at the domestic departures gate.