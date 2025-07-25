The secret sauce of an award-winning bar
What truly makes an award-winning bar is its ability to create a memorable experience that resonates deeply with its guests
"The people come back not just for the drinks but for the soul of the place and the warmth of the people running it. Kindness and genuine human connection are at the heart of building lasting relationships with our guests," said Lorenzo Antinori to me last year, soon after his new bar, Bar Leone, in Hong Kong, made a record-breaking debut on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, earning a trio of trophies: The Best Bar in Hong Kong, the Highest New Entry Award and The Best Bar in Asia 2024. And just last week, Bar Leone was once again crowned Asia’s top bar at the glitzy 2025 ceremony held in Macau. Witnessing the ceremony live for the third time and having made rounds of countless bars across the world got me thinking about what makes for an award-winning bar and what people are really looking for.
This year, India shone at the ceremony, with nine spots, a record number of bars, on the list. Five claimed ranks on the top 50 list: New Delhi’s Lair (No.8), Bengaluru’s Soka (No.28), ZLB (No.31) and Bar Spirit Forward (No.37) and Goa’s Boilermaker (No.30) and four others: Bar Outrigger (Goa), Sidecar (New Delhi), The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai) and Hideaway (Goa) were on the 51-100 list. India’s representation on the 2025 list outweighed traditional heavyweights like South Korea, which had eight bars on the 1-100 list this year.