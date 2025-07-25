The secret sauce of an award-winning bar

At Goa’s Boilermaker, I’ve been saved from a hangover thanks to the team’s training and eagerness to serve all customers water as soon as they sit down and in between cocktail orders. This teensy touch that goes a long way in making a customer feel taken care of and ensuring the vibe at the bar doesn’t get too rowdy. Boilermaker’s Pankaj Balachandran believes that cocktails, while important, are the least important aspect of a bar. “When we build our beverage programmes, we’re looking at the music, the energy, the camaraderie between bartenders, the ability for the folks behind the bar to churn out drinks quickly. The most important denominator in a bar is that you are a great drinking destination with a great vibe," he says, while telling me how jokes between the team are often practised in advance so they land well on a busy night. “Bartenders are supposed to be charming, and sometimes, it takes some practice to get there," he says.