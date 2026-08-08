Aged in limestone caves, Cabrales is not your average blue cheese

Fork-like blades slowly slice through the curds, separating the solids from the whey. The curds are transferred into moulds without being pressed, leaving tiny air pockets that encourage the growth of penicillium mould, responsible for Cabrales' signature blue-green veins. Over the next four days, the cheeses are carefully drained and hand-salted before being moved to a drying room. After about 20 days, once the first blue streaks begin to appear, they are ready for the family’s three caves, where the mountain's cool, humid microclimate completes their transformation. "The cheese must mature in the caves for at least two months to comply with Cabrales DOP regulations, although the hardest part is getting there," José elaborates.