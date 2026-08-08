Aged in limestone caves, Cabrales is not your average blue cheese

It's a crisp June morning, and I join my fellow train passengers from the Costa Verde Express on an excursion to Vega de Tordín, a sixth-generation family-run cheesemaker on the outskirts of the village. The dairy is modest—whitewashed walls, an enormous cowshed, ageing rooms redolent of milk and mould. Here, every wheel of Cabrales is still made by hand before beginning its slow transformation in the cool, humid limestone caves hidden deep within the surrounding mountains. "Growing up, my family lived in a hut high in the Tordín mountains from spring until autumn," says Dorita Díaz Posada, the fifth-generation cheesemaker.