Weekend food plan: Banng comes to Mumbai plus the newest spots to try in August

Uppu, Mumbai

A plate of pillowy idlis and a corner table at his favourite south Indian breakfast joint in Matunga — that's how founder Aaliya Ahuja shares the inspiration behind Uppu, a restaurant serving home-style vegetarian south Indian food in Mumbai. Known for their famed Oleander Farms and its Saltt Karjat restaurant, the new venture is a reflection of her father's fond Sunday morning ritual complete with dosas, idlis and filter coffee. The 36-seater is situated in a quiet lane in Bandra, and has a mix of usual favourites and new dishes. The mains feature some lesser-known curries and spiced vegetables including a rare hyperlocal berry from Tamil Nadu and classics such as ghee roast from Karnataka. The idlis are definitely hot, and the kaapi is sweet. Who doesn't love hot breakfast on a Sunday?

Where: Shop no. 2, ONGC Quarters Ankleshwar Towers, near Lilavati Hospital, Reclamation, Bandra, Mumbai - 400050

Lento, Goa

Lento is where chef Jyoti Singh, the showrunner of Second House at Saligao, plans to cook from scratch. The breads will be made in-house with the same precision as French patisseries. There are comforting bowls inspired by his travels and good old memories — from Indonesian rice congee and Naga chicken soup to McPav made with Goan poee and sweet bakes that take you back to your childhood — everything prepared without any shortcuts. The coffee is consciously treated and is sourced from the Salawara Estate in Karnataka.

Where: Next to The Second House, Muddavaddi, Saligao, Goa - 403511

Green curry at Banng.

Banng, Mumbai

The Mumbai outpost of Banng, the renowned Thai restaurant from Gurugram helmed by chef Garima Arora, is much like her homecoming. Arora was born in Mumbai, and is the force behind the modern Indian restaurant Gaa in Bangkok, which also received a second Michelin star in the 2024 guide. The new space is divided into two levels — a bar on the ground floor and a sophisticated dining area above it. When it comes to the food, Arora offers a fresh perspective to the cuisine, by bringing in her flair to Thai classics including a selection of Bangkok street food and the country's regional specialities. Start with a Tom Kha Paani Puri, followed by a delicious sea bass ceviche, and heirloom tomatoes doused in an addictive tamarind dressing, plus a range of punchy curries to mop off with sticky rice.

Where: Banng, Pinnacle House, 604, 15th Rd, PD Hinduja Rd, Mumbai - 400050.

Drift, Mumbai.