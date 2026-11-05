Where to go looking for Empress Elisabeth's favourite desserts in Austria

Sisi’s life, including her love-hate relationship with food, was as dichotomous as it could get. On one hand, she was a beloved queen yet often misunderstood. She was known for her beauty, yet she subjected herself to exhausting beauty routines. She was on strict diets, but she could impulsively indulge in sweets. Some of these historic cafés and patisseries continue to sell the Empress’ favourite confections, and at the same time offer a glimpse into the intriguing, lesser-known aspect of her life.