Where to go looking for Empress Elisabeth's favourite desserts in Austria

Empress Elisabeth of Austria, affectionately known as Sisi, was, and still is, celebrated for her beauty, style and sharp mind. Yet, she was a queen who rarely felt at ease in the gilded world she inhabited. As someone who grew up in the Bavarian countryside, Sisi felt suffocated by the rigidity of court life and the banality of gossip. Over time, she developed anorexia, adopted restrictive diets and struggled with eating disorders.