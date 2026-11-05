Where to go looking for Empress Elisabeth's favourite desserts in Austria

Empress Elisabeth of Austria, affectionately known as Sisi, was, and still is, celebrated for her beauty, style and sharp mind. Yet, she was a queen who rarely felt at ease in the gilded world she inhabited. As someone who grew up in the Bavarian countryside, Sisi felt suffocated by the rigidity of court life and the banality of gossip. Over time, she developed anorexia, adopted restrictive diets and struggled with eating disorders.
Empress Elisabeth of Austria, affectionately known as Sisi, was, and still is, celebrated for her beauty, style and sharp mind. Yet, she was a queen who rarely felt at ease in the gilded world she inhabited. As someone who grew up in the Bavarian countryside, Sisi felt suffocated by the rigidity of court life and the banality of gossip. Over time, she developed anorexia, adopted restrictive diets and struggled with eating disorders.
But, Sisi found comfort in desserts. Delicate confections of candied violets and violet sorbet cheered her up. Her association with the Sachertorte–Austria's iconic chocolate cake–is legendary. Even Kaiserschmarrn, the traditional shredded Austrian pancake, features in stories about the Empress' particular tastes.
But, Sisi found comfort in desserts. Delicate confections of candied violets and violet sorbet cheered her up. Her association with the Sachertorte–Austria's iconic chocolate cake–is legendary. Even Kaiserschmarrn, the traditional shredded Austrian pancake, features in stories about the Empress' particular tastes.
With the third and final season of Netflix's The Empress (Die Kaiserin) premiering on 12 November, and the Sisi Museum in Vienna reopening on 19 November after an extensive renovation, now is the perfect time to journey through some of the grand Viennese cafés and historic Austrian confectioneries keeping Sisi's sweet traditions alive.
Original Sacher-Torte at Café Sacher, Vienna
The Sachertorte, a chocolate sponge cake filled with one or more layers of apricot jam and covered with a shiny chocolate glaze, is one of Austria's most famous desserts. Traditionally enjoyed with a dollop of unsweetened whipped cream called schlagobers, this decadent cake has been an integral part of Viennese café culture for centuries.
The cake's history dates to 1832, when Prince Metternich of Austria wanted an exquisite dessert for his guests. The royal head chef fell ill, and a young apprentice named Franz Sacher filled in. Sacher created a cake that evening and called it Sachertorte.
Sisi reportedly loved the Sachertorte so much that she had it delivered to her regularly. “We still have an original invoice for Sisi's purchase dating from 1891,” says Nadine Wanko, a public relations manager at Café Sacher. Even today, the iconic cafe inside the historic Hotel Sacher offers guests the chance to enjoy its trademarked “Original Sacher-Torte” handcrafted in 34 steps using the same recipe from 1832.
Candied Violets and Violet Sorbet at Demel, Vienna
Demel, one of Vienna's few remaining hofzuckerbäckers–royal confectionery houses that supplied the imperial court of the Austro-Hungarian Empire–still bakes some of the best cakes and pastries in the country. It is especially famous for its candied violets, which Sisi adored often. Made from fresh, handpicked violet flower petals coated in sugar syrup and dried until crisp, these delicate confections were personally delivered to the Empress at Hofburg Palace by the owner Christoph Demel.
Demel is also associated with violet sorbet, another sweet treat that Sisi was a big fan of. Legend has it that this light, refreshing, flower-infused frozen dessert was carried to the royal court in special metal vessels through underground passages that connected the palace with the confectionery. Violet sorbet no longer appears on Demel's menu, but its association with the Empress endures.
Despite Sisi's sweet-toothed reputation, her relationship with desserts was complicated. “Because Sisi was extremely conscious of her weight, she hardly ever enjoyed dessert,” says Matthias Schwindl of the Vienna Tourist Board. “However, whenever she did have something sweet, her favourites were indeed violet sorbet and candied violets.”
Violet Chocolate at Zauner, Bad Ischl
Beyond Vienna, Bad Ischl, a spa town in the alpine Austrian region of Salzkammergut, is another key stop on the Empress' dessert trail. Here, in 1853, the 15-year-old Sisi got engaged to Emperor Franz Joseph I, setting the course for a marriage that would not just change their lives but also Austrian history.
“Sisi spent many summers in Bad Ischl,” says Verena Zauner, part of senior management at Konditorei Zauner, a pastry shop with a long history tied to the Empress. “A small secret is that she often slipped away from court to enjoy pastries, incognito, at our pastry shop. She was also fond of our violet chocolate and chocolate flavoured with the exquisite Marc de Champagne filling.”
Established in 1932, Konditorei Zauner was a highly respected vendor for the Austrian imperial court. This royal tradition lives on even today in its artisanal cakes and pastries, and especially in its range of sweets dedicated to the Queen.
One of the most popular ones is Sisi's fine confectionery, made with delicately melting ganache, marzipan, Marc de Champagne and white wine, and decorated with a portrait of the Empress. The Collagen Chocolate Bar, which has been part of their product line for years is equally famous. “The bar contains the daily recommended amount of collagen,” says Zauner. “Sisi, who was always very focused on maintaining her beauty, would surely have enjoyed it.”
But Sisi turned down many desserts, including the famous Kaiserschmarrn, which Café Demel still prepares fresh at its street-side stand in Vienna. Made from a batter of eggs, flour, milk and sugar, this fluffy pancake is shredded into bite-sized pieces, caramelised and dusted with sugar. According to one popular legend, the dish originated when the notoriously picky Empress rejected the indulgent pancake. Her husband, the emperor, asked for it to be served to him instead, giving birth to the name Kaiserschmarrn–Kaiser meaning emperor and Schmarrn referring to a shredded pancake.
Sisi’s life, including her love-hate relationship with food, was as dichotomous as it could get. On one hand, she was a beloved queen yet often misunderstood. She was known for her beauty, yet she subjected herself to exhausting beauty routines. She was on strict diets, but she could impulsively indulge in sweets. Some of these historic cafés and patisseries continue to sell the Empress’ favourite confections, and at the same time offer a glimpse into the intriguing, lesser-known aspect of her life.
Soumya Gayatri is a food and travel journalist based in Riyadh.