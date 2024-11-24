Fill your cup with award-winning teas
SummaryIndian tea makers bag three golds at the prestigious international tea awards Leafies
I have always enjoyed making booklists once a year, scanning award lists for old favourites as much as new authors . Nowadays the end of the year has me making a similar list for tea.
This month, the Leafies, an international tea award organised by the UK Tea Academy in collaboration with department store Fortnum & Mason, were announced. Around 400 entries received were blind tasted by a global jury. There are four award categories: Gold, Highly Commended, Retail and Special awards. India’s haul was 3 Golds and 5 Highly Commended, with Kolkata-based Jay Shree Tea topping the list for the most awards won by a single company: 5.