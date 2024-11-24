Fill your cup with award-winning teas

Also read: The legend of Darjeeling teas

Three Darjeeling teas won at the Leafies: the Steamed and Panned Green tea (Turzum estate) and Mystic Black (Balasun estate) won the Gold, while the Moondrop (Puttabong estate) received a Highly Commended award. The Steamed and Panned Tea won in the experimental category. It is a tea made in the monsoon and pays homage to the green tea-making traditions of Japan (steamed) and China (pan-roasted). Such innovations remind us of what can emerge from Darjeeling and why it’s so special to tea drinkers—“still the queen of the hills", as Kandoi calls it. The Golden Tips (Greenwood estate, Assam Company) was the other Gold winner. The Highly Commended list includes Ripple Premium White Tea (Kanan Devan), Masala Chai (Khongea estate, Glenburn), an orthodox and a CTC from Mangalam estate (Jay Shree Tea).