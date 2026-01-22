3 warm Ayurveda-backed winter recipes

This is a perfect drink for winter mornings to keep away cold, cough,
aches and pains.
Makes: 1 cup; Preparation time: 10 minutes; Effect on doshas: V- K-*
• 1 tsp cumin seeds
• 1 cup hot water
• 2 pinches dry ginger powder
• 1 tsp honey (optional)
• 1 tsp lemon juice (optional)
• Coarsely grind the cumin seeds using a hand pounder or spice grinder.
• Heat the water in a pan and add the dry ginger and cumin; cover the
pan with a lid and allow it to steep for 5–7 minutes.
• Filter with a fine mesh strainer and drink it hot/lukewarm.
• You may also add honey (only when the drink is lukewarm) and
lemon juice if you wish.
• To make this easier, you can use a tea infuser to hold the cumin seeds
and dry ginger, and when the steeping is done, you can easily remove
the infuser from the vessel.
• Other spices/herbs that can be used for making herbal infusions
are mentioned in the table below. Use one or more of these
in combination.
A sweet, immunity-boosting winter delight for people of all ages.
Makes: 1⁄2 cup; Cooking time: 45 minutes; Drying time: 1 day; Effect
on doshas: V- P-
• 1⁄2 cup ash gourd, skin peeled, seeds removed, chopped into 1⁄2-inch
pieces
• 1 cup water
• 2 tsp ghee
• 1⁄2 cup rock sugar powder
• 1⁄2 tsp long pepper powder
• 1⁄2 tsp dry ginger powder
• 1⁄2 tsp cumin powder
• 2 pinches coriander powder
• 2 pinches bay leaf powder
• 2 pinches cardamom powder
• 2 pinches black pepper powder
• 2 pinches cinnamon powder
• 1 tsp honey
• Add the ash gourd and water to a kadai, cover and cook for about
20 minutes.
• Then squeeze the ash gourd in a muslin cloth to extract the juice.
• Collect the ash gourd pieces and dry them in sunlight for 5–6 hours.
Then cut them into smaller pieces or pierce them multiple times with
a fork and fry them in ghee for 5–7 minutes.
• Now add the juice that was collected earlier. Add the rock sugar and
cook it. Keep stirring the ash gourd continuously with a ladle to
prevent the contents from sticking to the bottom of your cooking
vessel. When a semi-solid mass is obtained, stop cooking. This should
take approximately 20 minutes.
• Add the long pepper, dry ginger, cumin, coriander, bay leaf,
cardamom, black pepper and cinnamon powders while the mixture
is still hot. Mix well to get a homogeneous mass.
• When the mixture becomes lukewarm, add the honey and mix well.
• This jam can be stored in a moisture-free airtight container for up to
2 weeks in the refrigerator.
• You can enjoy this jam with flatbreads or simply stir 1 tsp of this jam
into a cup of yoghurt or warm milk/water and enjoy it as a beverage.
• It is not necessary to get a jam with a smooth consistency. As we are
not grinding the ash gourd, there could be some small pieces.
• This recipe can be prepared with yam instead of ash gourd. When
prepared with yam, the recipe improves your digestive enzymes,
regulates bowel movement, promotes good gut bacteria and is K- V-.
A sweet, spicy, tangy soup with the goodness of pineapple, lentils, herbs and spices for winter or monsoon.
¼ tsp pigeon peas
¾ tsp coriander seeds
¼ tsp split chickpeas
1 dry red chilli
¼ tsp fenugreek seeds
To make the soup
½ cup pigeon peas
¼ cup pineapple, skin removed, roughly chopped
3 garlic cloves
½ tsp cumin seeds
½ tsp peppercorns
2 cups water (divided into 1½ cups + ½ cup)
1 tsp sesame oil
2 pinches asafoetida
¼ tsp turmeric powder
2 tsp coriander leaves, finely chopped
¼ tsp rock salt, or as per taste
• Heat a pan and dry roast all the ingredients specified under ‘To roast and grind’ on a low flame for 15 minutes, stirring all the while until the ingredients emit an aroma. Transfer them to a plate and let the mixture cool down to room temperature. Then grind this mixture using a mixer-grinder to get a fine powder.
• Wash and soak the pigeon peas in water for 30 minutes. Then discard the water.
• Grind the pineapple pieces in a mixer-grinder and filter it using a stainless-steel strainer to get pineapple juice.
• Remove the skin of the garlic and using a hand pounder, crush the garlic cloves, cumin seeds and peppercorns together.
• Cook the pigeon peas with 1½ cups of water in a pressure cooker for 2–3 whistles.
• When the pressure goes off, open the lid and add the crushed garlic mixture, turmeric powder and ½ cup water. Let it boil on a low flame for about 7–10 minutes. Do not cover with a lid.
• Heat the oil in a pan, add the asafoetida and sauté for 2–3 minutes. T hen add it to the cooker.
• Remove the cooker from the heat and add the pineapple juice, salt and coriander leaves. Mix well and enjoy.
Excerpted with permission from ‘Eat According to your Body Type: 150 Ayurvedic Vegetarian Recipes to Restore Health’ by Lakshmi Lakhshmanan, published by Harper Collins India (Indus Source).
