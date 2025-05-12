8 tips and tricks to step up your baking game

• While it might seem obvious to some, it is worth mentioning for the budding bakers out there: Always . . . always accurately measure every ingredient before you start baking for the best results. This is known as mise en place, which refers to keeping all the ingredients ready.

• Speaking of measuring, I highly recommend measuring everything by weight instead of by volume. A kitchen scale barely costs anything and should last you years. Most of the recipes in this book have measurements both in grams and in cups, but if possible, try to measure by weight. It’s far more accurate that way.

• This one also might sound very obvious, but please use best-quality ingredients for best possible results. Especially while working with chocolate or fruits.