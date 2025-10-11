An insider's guide to eating in Bali
From traditional ‘warungs’ or small food stalls to elevated tasting menus, local chefs Ray Adriansyah and Eelke Plasmeijer of LocavoreNXT share their top food recommendations on the island
Bali has long been a place to slow down—whether it is back-packers or honeymooners, families or friends, here meals can range from quick protein runs to a 7-11, or elaborate sit-downs at the many five-star hotels.
Chefs Ray Adriansyah, an Indonesian, and Eelke Plasmeijer, who moved from the Netherlands 15 years ago, met in Bali when they were working at Alila Ubud hotel. Since then they have honed a business and creative partnership. While the duo is best known for their tasting-menu-only restaurant Locavore NXT in Bali, today they run a mini empire that encompasses Nusantara, which showcases Indonesian food across its many islands; Night Rooster, a bar that takes inspiration from local ingredients; Herbivore, which is known for a vegetarian tasting menu; Locavore to Go, which does burgers and sandwiches mainly; and Local Parts, a butcher shop.