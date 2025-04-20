Squid cocktails and bone marrow shots at this new bar in Mumbai
SummaryMumbai’s new Bar Paradox, from the Masque team, seeks to break rules by not having any
Like every college student, Aditya Dugar had a dream. In his notes, he wrote down a plan for a bar in New York’s Tribeca area while he was studying at Stern School of Business in the US in 2002.
His dream is now a reality in the form of Bar Paradox in Mumbai, co-owned with his wife Aditi Dugar. They also run the bakery TwentySeven Bakehouse and Masque, which is No.19 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025.
The bar, which opened on Tuesday, is a two-level space. A hostess greets you but your eyes are immediately drawn to the wine cellar behind her, setting the mood for the evening’s experience.