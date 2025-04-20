Squid cocktails and bone marrow shots at this new bar in Mumbai

Dishes that catch the eye include a Pao de Queijo, cheese balls rolled in dough and served with chilli oil and chive sour cream; a Lamb Neck Pastrami and the ultimate indulgence in the form of Kaviari Oscietre Prestige, a dish that elevates the Pao de Queijo with the addition of 30 grams of caviar to the chive sour cream. Every table will also be served complimentary chips called Chippy Cans. These have been inspired by Totlani’s time in the Masque kitchen when he first joined in 2016, and was in charge of making chips which earned him the nickname Chippy.