Weekend food plan: Cocktails on a cricket bat and last of mango menus
Make a reservation for a bar pop-up with cocktails inspired by cricket in Mumbai; dig into a mango-inspired menu in Bengaluru; and visit a brand new izakaya-style restaurant in Gurugram
A new Japanese resto-bar in Gurugram
Two weeks ago, a Japanese resto-bar named SHIN’YA opened at the Hyatt Regency Gurugram. It offers a premium-meets-fun izakaya-style experience with robata (barbecued dishes), karage (batter-fried dishes) and a range of sushi and shashimi. Wash them down with sophisticated cocktails stirred and shaken with sake.