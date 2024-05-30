Weekend food plan: Cocktails on a cricket bat and last of mango menus

Make a reservation for a bar pop-up with cocktails inspired by cricket in Mumbai; dig into a mango-inspired menu in Bengaluru; and visit a brand new izakaya-style restaurant in Gurugram

A new Japanese resto-bar in GurugramTwo weeks ago, a Japanese resto-bar named SHIN’YA opened at the Hyatt Regency Gurugram. It offers a premium-meets-fun izakaya-style experience with robata (barbecued dishes), karage (batter-fried dishes) and a range of sushi and shashimi. Wash them down with sophisticated cocktails stirred and shaken with sake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Discover the traditional British liqueur sloe gin A bar from Milan in MumbaiA spice shop makes way for one of Milan’s most famous speakeasy-style bars, 1930. Entry is allowed only to those who have a reservation, but there is no contact number or email. Guests need to know someone from the bar team to secure a reservation. Last year, it entered the top 50 bars list on The World’s 50 Best Bars. This year it has a two-day pop-up—on Thursday and Friday--at the restaurant and craft cocktail bar Slink & Bardot in Mumbai. 1930’s new menu, named Play, is inspired by sports and printed on a cricket bat. From this menu, they will be serving a gin-based drink called Touchdown inspired by American football stadiums. There are three more drinks that are high on flavour and technique.

A new pet-friendly cafe in MumbaiCroissants that crumble into perfect crumbs, warm sourdough pizzas and tiramisu elevated with thin caramelly chocolate crisps are on the menu at the new all-day brunch cafe by Bread Bar in Chembur, Mumbai. The sweetest spot is an outdoor area for guests to bring their pets and unwind with a pourover. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last of mango menusOne8 Commune in Bengaluru has a mango menu that will run till June 15. From appetisers to mains and desserts, there are dishes like mango carpaccio, mango and goat cheese flatbread, mango and bean curry, open mango tart with coconut crumble and a good old mango cheesecake.

