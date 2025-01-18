Taste of New Orleans: A cocktail pop-up at ZLB23 in Bengaluru

“I love bringing the Creole Cocktail on my travels because it is still an unknown New Orleans classic," says Chris Hannah, owner and bartender of the modern tavern Jewel of the South, from New Orleans USA, ranked #34 at the World’s 50 Best Bars 2024. “It is a rye whiskey-based, stirred libation, meant to be sipped like a Manhattan. Most guests, and the bartenders I work with, have heard of the Sazerac or the Vieux Carré (both classic New Orleans cocktails that are also rye whiskey-based) but have not enjoyed a Creole Cocktail", he adds. Hannah will be doing a guest shift this evening at ZLB23, The Leela Palace Bengaluru as part of their ‘Best Bars at ZLB23’ initiative.

51-year-old Hannah has been bartending in the French Quarter of New Orleans for over 20 years, 14 of which he spent running the French 75 Bar, winning the James Beard Award for outstanding bar programme in 2017. He co-founded Manolito, a Cuban bar in 2018. And in 2019, he opened Jewel of the South on St Louis Street, winning the same James Beard Award once again in 2024. In fact, Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan, famous for several roles including four appearances as James Bond has enjoyed three Jewel Martinis (from the Diamonds in the Rough section of their menu) in one sitting here. More recently, Jude Law too savoured a few of them.

Jewel of the South is set in a quaint Creole cottage and pays homage to Joseph Santini, one of New Orleans's first famous bartenders. Santini owned and operated a tavern by the same name in 1855, which no longer exists.

New Orleans is often referred to as the 'spiritual home of the cocktail'. Several classics like the Sazerac, the Absinthe Frappe, Ramon Gin Fizz and the Hurricane were created here. This city has a vibrant history thanks to its Creole heritage and today has a lovely mix of old-world charm and contemporary innovation, much like one would experience at Jewel of the South.

Also read: A contemporary take on Southern flavours

For Hannah, the character of New Orleans is made visible at Jewel of the South, right from attire (vests and bow ties), and service, where each guest is noticed and appreciated, all the while championing New Orleans classics like the Brandy Crusta and the Sazerac, with their own twists. “My approach to cocktail making has stayed true to adapting classic recipes to today’s palate. New Orleans has tropical weather and fertile soil so applying seasonal flora like strawberries, satsumas and citrons to riff on local classics like Daiquiris, Negronis and Pimm’s Cups has always been fun. In winter, our Satsumas and Citrons ripen and so we have a Satsuma Negroni, infusing Campari and Aperol with Satsumas. Our Yuzu Sling is made with Citron growing in our courtyard," says Hannah.

Hannah says that Jewel of the South has done guest shifts (bar takeovers) in 14 countries so far. Several of their signature cocktails have travelled with them, and besides the Creole Cocktail, the Vargas Girl will also be showcased at ZLB23. “Everyone loves Vargas Girl pin-up sketches (the iconic pin-up art style by Peruvian-American artist Alberto Vargas that have glamorous, idealised depictions of women) and inevitably fancy the cocktail, too. The Vargas Girl is a supple, vodka sour flavoured with strawberries and passion fruit in the Daisy and Margarita style (similar drinks, the former made with brandy and the latter with tequila). It’s a fun, voluptuous translation from portrait to cocktail mouth-feel".

From his repertoire, the French 75 (gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and champagne) is Hannah’s favourite. “Professionally, this is the cocktail I have made the most and in the most number of countries too, India being the 26th. I’m also proud to have added to its history by turning it into a New Orleans cocktail over the past 20 years. The French 75 made with Cognac is now considered the New Orleans way of making it," he says. Cognac is special to New Orleans considering it has been the base of several classic cocktails that have originated from here. Hannah also believes that this is the easiest, minimal-ingredient never-fail cocktail to make at home. “Just cut a lemon into quarters, squeeze one quarter into a glass and add 45 ml of a spirit that you have on hand, top with soda and garnish with herbs," he suggests, adding you can forage herbs from your garden if you don’t have one for the garnish. Personally, Hannah’s go-to cocktail to enjoy is an Old Fashioned and whatever whiskey, stirred Brooklyn-style cocktail the bartender fancies at the moment.

Guests at ZLB23 are in for a night of New Orleans cocktails that promises to be memorable!

Ruth Dsouza Prabhu is a features journalist based in Bengaluru.

Also read: Why ZB2L3 is the best bar in India