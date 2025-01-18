Taste of New Orleans: A cocktail pop-up at ZLB23 in Bengaluru

From his repertoire, the French 75 (gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and champagne) is Hannah’s favourite. “Professionally, this is the cocktail I have made the most and in the most number of countries too, India being the 26th. I’m also proud to have added to its history by turning it into a New Orleans cocktail over the past 20 years. The French 75 made with Cognac is now considered the New Orleans way of making it," he says. Cognac is special to New Orleans considering it has been the base of several classic cocktails that have originated from here. Hannah also believes that this is the easiest, minimal-ingredient never-fail cocktail to make at home. “Just cut a lemon into quarters, squeeze one quarter into a glass and add 45 ml of a spirit that you have on hand, top with soda and garnish with herbs," he suggests, adding you can forage herbs from your garden if you don’t have one for the garnish. Personally, Hannah’s go-to cocktail to enjoy is an Old Fashioned and whatever whiskey, stirred Brooklyn-style cocktail the bartender fancies at the moment.