Bar takeovers and craft cocktails you don't want to miss this weekend

Milan comes to India

Ranked No. 38 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2024 list, Moebius Milano is a cocktail bar housed in an old textile warehouse in Milan. The drinks programme is inspired by the local cuisines and flavours that the Italian city is famed for, and creates a sensory experience complete with music, art and design. Everyone also talks about a striking 700-year-old olive tree that stands tall over two levels in the space. Founded by Lorenzo Querci, a name closely associated with Milan's vibrant food and drinks scene, the drinks are carefully curated by head bartender Alessandro Merlini and mixologist Diakitè Bakary. Moebius will take over two popular culinary spots in India this month — Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai and Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel in Bengaluru. Some of their signature concoctions are Whiskey Peach & Soda with notes of basil and peach, Shochu Daisy that has grapefruit, vanilla and olive oil, Brioche Daiquiri of Verjus and banana, and Dirty Gold, a fruity creation of pear, apple and honey.

When & where: 4 September, 8:30pm, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai; 6 September, 8pm, at Copitas at Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru

Loqa, Hyderabad.

Neo-Telangana cocktails

There's a cool new bar in Hyderabad that blends the city's past and the present in an experiential cocktail room pouring libations that nod to Telangana's rich heritage. Called Loqa that takes from the Sanskrit word‘loka’ meaning world or realm, is founded by Rohit Kasuganti and Anisha Deevakonda of TSK Foodworks, the minds behind the city's culinary hotspots Terrāi and Telangana Spice Kitchen. The cocktail programme is helmed by Avinash Kapoli of Cocktail Kompany and head mixologist Krishna Kumar, who've taken inspiration from pop culture and mythology. “Think curry leaf distillations, clarified tomato, smoked tea, fermented pineapple, served with a wink, not a flourish.” Also expect curd rice reinterpreted as a cocktail.

Address: LOQA Cocktail Room, Gate 7, Sattva Knowledge Park, Silpa Gram Craft Village, HITEC City, Hyderabad

Contact: 8988058888

Yauatcha, Mumbai.

Celebrating native liquors

Indigenous spirits and wines are closely associated with early human civilisations proving their role in daily life and religious rituals. Now imagine a cocktail programme that pays homage to some of the most ancient alcoholic beverages from across the world with modern flair. Yauatcha’s beverage head Merwyn Alphonso has curated a cocktail menu titled ‘The Native Elixirs Menu’ drawing inspiration from India's Mahua made from the flowers of the Madhuca longifolia tree, Aquavit, a 15th century liquor from Scandinavia, Japan’s Shochu made of rice, barley or sweet potatoes, Baijiu from China distilled from grains like sorghum, wheat and rice, Peru's national spirit Pisco, Mexico's Mezcal, and Feni from Goa. Whatever be your flavour preference — sweet or savoury, floral or fruity — let each of the concoctions be a lesson in community, history and culture.

Where: Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, BKC

