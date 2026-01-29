End dry January on a high with these bar takeovers

Experience craft mixology in Hyderabad as Lakshay Tamang from JW Marriott Kolkata takes over Mazzo’s rooftop bar. Expect master techniques and pours with Taxi Queen, a mix of bourbon and vanilla tea with Talisker and fresh red apple juice; Griffin's Kiss made with blue pea vodka, rose gin and grapefruit; GG a flavourful concoction of Gondhoraj shrub paired with gin and syrup; and Oh my Ghee, a combination of dark rum, Arabica coffee, bourbon whiskey, ghee, and sesame oil.

When: 30-31 January

Where: Mazzo, Marriott Executive Apartments, Hyderabad.

View full Image Prince from To Infinity and Beyond.

The third edition of 'Salud’ — an exclusive showcase that celebrates the most iconic cocktail bars from around the world — will find Prince of To Infinity and Beyond from Taipei create libations anchored in inventive flavours and storytelling. Ranked #41 on the Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025, the bar is known for its mastery of combining space and science to come up with a drinking experience rooted in Taipei's energetic cocktail culture. There's also Bangkok After Dark featuring Raiza Carrera, alongside Luz from Agite Club and KJ from Opium Bangkok demonstrate some of their signature experimental takes on mixology.

When: 30-31 January

Where: Koishii, The Penthouse, The St. Regis Mumbai.

View full Image Team Maybe Sammy.

Catch Maybe Sammy from Sydney in Gurugram as the award-winning team of bartenders Marco and Hunter Gregory introduce their mixology flair this weekend. Ranked #42 on The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, they are best known for their playful approach complete with theatrics (and it includes a bit of dancing!). Signatures on offer are dessert-inspired libations of Willy Wonka, bold and complex Mad Men to James Bond and Ocean’s Eleven that offer quirky twists to classics.

When: 30 January

Where: Rubicon Bar & Cigar Lounge, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences.

View full Image A cocktail at Yazu, Mumbai. ( Instagram/Yazu Mumbai )