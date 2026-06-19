How Barrackpore became a bustling biryani hub

The “I Heart Biryani” sign inside D. Bapi restaurant in Barrackpore has its heart in the right place. If a bit misplaced. Unlike most of the LED installations in Kolkata, which are nothing but monuments local corporators build themselves, it tells you—in its own self-congratulatory way—something about the place and its people.
D. Bapi is in the middle of nowhere, like a dhaba on a highway. And yet people have queued up to eat here since noon. It’s 5pm on a Sunday. Some have travelled long distances to get here. I meet a man who came on his motorbike from Hooghly, covering roughly 50km; he’s a regular. I chat with a couple from Kolkata on my hour-long wait to get a table; they came here because they thought it’ll take them longer to get a table at Dada Boudi, another popular biryani spot not very far from here.
There’s little doubt that we are in some kind of biryani-land, and that D. Bapi has developed a cult following among those who heart the biryani, but that last bit of detail is a reminder who the boss is; who gets more business than the rest of them put together; who’s put the place on the map in the last 20 years or so; and who serves the tastiest biryani in town.
We are kind of in D. Bapi territory, though. I get a firm rejoinder from the toto driver who finds me on the other side of the railway line. “D. Bapi,” he tells me on my way to the joint, through sleepy paras (neighbourhoods) and long stretches of highway roads, “doesn’t do shady stuff”, he says. “And others do?”, I prod him along. He goes for it. “They’ll serve you yesterday’s stuff. Today’s they’ll put in the refrigerator.”
The toto-walla’s insinuations are to be taken with a pinch of salt. Earlier in the day, I’d had a tour of the Dada Boudi central kitchen, where the head chef himself, Kalim Khan, took me through their entire biryani-making process—from the cleaning of potatoes and the peeling of onions, to the layer-by-layer construction of the pot, to the sprinkling of attar once it’s all done. The operation was streamlined and professional. But the encounter with the toto-walla was instructive about one thing: the competition is intense.
Over the last two decades, Barrackpore has transformed into one of Bengal’s unlikeliest food destinations—a suburban biryani belt whose restaurants inspire queues, road trips and fierce loyalties. At the centre of this ecosystem sits Dada Boudi, the eatery that turned generous portions and robustly flavoured biryani into a regional phenomenon, spawning imitators, rivals and an entire economy of appetite.
Dada Boudi’s success transformed the town’s commercial landscape. Barrackpore today resembles a biryani cluster, where local upstarts coexist with some of Kolkata’s biggest brands, all trying to cash in on the crowds the original attraction draws. Arsalan—arguably the most popular biryani house in Kolkata since the early 2000s—opened an outlet here in 2021; Aminia, one of the pioneers of the Kolkata biryani nearing a century, also set up shop in 2016 (though they are shut temporarily). The concentration is absurd enough that one can spend a day doing nothing but hopping from one biryani joint to another, comparing potatoes, cuts of meat, spice profiles and the quality of the rice with the seriousness of wine tasting.
The explosion of Bengali food vlogging in recent years has further amplified Barrackpore’s biryani boom, with YouTubers and Facebook creators turning restaurants like D. Bapi into regular pilgrimage stops for viewers across the state.
In 2023, the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika put Barrackpore on the cover of its Sunday supplement and rechristened it “Biryanipur” (a title you’ll often find locals uttering). The report estimated that nearly 15,000 plates of biryani were sold here every day. According to data provided by Swiggy, Barrackpore’s hyper-local biryani market is expanding 2.3x faster than the Kolkata core metropolitan area.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, during one of his visits to Kolkata, told a television channel that he wanted to travel to Barrackpore specifically to eat at Dada Boudi. “Barrackpore jaana hai. Dada Boudi ka biryani khaana hai”, he said, sounding less like a celebrity visitor than a food pilgrim chasing a legendary meal.