How Barrackpore became a bustling biryani hub

The devil was in the details. It wasn’t the rice, the potato, or even the meat so much, as it was the attention given to chorbi (fat)—both the quantity and quality of it. Mutton without the fat, in biryani, feels like work. The fat gives it joy, not only making the meat more pleasurable, but also rendering into the rest of the dish, flavouring the potato and lending the rice a moist, fluffy texture. Too much can spoil it; and the wrong kind can get into your teeth. These guys seemed to have got it right. Chef Auroni Mookerjee of Yokocho, an izakaya-style bar and restaurant in Kolkata, and a fellow biryani freak, likes his chorbi too. And he describes the perfect piece of mutton to “have structure and form but also fall off the bones; to have some bite to it, but at the same time, come apart easily; like how you describe Southern American barbecue.”