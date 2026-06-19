How Barrackpore became a bustling biryani hub

The “I Heart Biryani” sign inside D. Bapi restaurant in Barrackpore has its heart in the right place. If a bit misplaced. Unlike most of the LED installations in Kolkata, which are nothing but monuments local corporators build themselves, it tells you—in its own self-congratulatory way—something about the place and its people.
The “I Heart Biryani” sign inside D. Bapi restaurant in Barrackpore has its heart in the right place. If a bit misplaced. Unlike most of the LED installations in Kolkata, which are nothing but monuments local corporators build themselves, it tells you—in its own self-congratulatory way—something about the place and its people.
D. Bapi is in the middle of nowhere, like a dhaba on a highway. And yet people have queued up to eat here since noon. It’s 5pm on a Sunday. Some have travelled long distances to get here. I meet a man who came on his motorbike from Hooghly, covering roughly 50km; he’s a regular. I chat with a couple from Kolkata on my hour-long wait to get a table; they came here because they thought it’ll take them longer to get a table at Dada Boudi, another popular biryani spot not very far from here.
D. Bapi is in the middle of nowhere, like a dhaba on a highway. And yet people have queued up to eat here since noon. It’s 5pm on a Sunday. Some have travelled long distances to get here. I meet a man who came on his motorbike from Hooghly, covering roughly 50km; he’s a regular. I chat with a couple from Kolkata on my hour-long wait to get a table; they came here because they thought it’ll take them longer to get a table at Dada Boudi, another popular biryani spot not very far from here.
There’s little doubt that we are in some kind of biryani-land, and that D. Bapi has developed a cult following among those who heart the biryani, but that last bit of detail is a reminder who the boss is; who gets more business than the rest of them put together; who’s put the place on the map in the last 20 years or so; and who serves the tastiest biryani in town.
We are kind of in D. Bapi territory, though. I get a firm rejoinder from the toto driver who finds me on the other side of the railway line. “D. Bapi,” he tells me on my way to the joint, through sleepy paras (neighbourhoods) and long stretches of highway roads, “doesn’t do shady stuff”, he says. “And others do?”, I prod him along. He goes for it. “They’ll serve you yesterday’s stuff. Today’s they’ll put in the refrigerator.”
The toto-walla’s insinuations are to be taken with a pinch of salt. Earlier in the day, I’d had a tour of the Dada Boudi central kitchen, where the head chef himself, Kalim Khan, took me through their entire biryani-making process—from the cleaning of potatoes and the peeling of onions, to the layer-by-layer construction of the pot, to the sprinkling of attar once it’s all done. The operation was streamlined and professional. But the encounter with the toto-walla was instructive about one thing: the competition is intense.
Over the last two decades, Barrackpore has transformed into one of Bengal’s unlikeliest food destinations—a suburban biryani belt whose restaurants inspire queues, road trips and fierce loyalties. At the centre of this ecosystem sits Dada Boudi, the eatery that turned generous portions and robustly flavoured biryani into a regional phenomenon, spawning imitators, rivals and an entire economy of appetite.
Dada Boudi’s success transformed the town’s commercial landscape. Barrackpore today resembles a biryani cluster, where local upstarts coexist with some of Kolkata’s biggest brands, all trying to cash in on the crowds the original attraction draws. Arsalan—arguably the most popular biryani house in Kolkata since the early 2000s—opened an outlet here in 2021; Aminia, one of the pioneers of the Kolkata biryani nearing a century, also set up shop in 2016 (though they are shut temporarily). The concentration is absurd enough that one can spend a day doing nothing but hopping from one biryani joint to another, comparing potatoes, cuts of meat, spice profiles and the quality of the rice with the seriousness of wine tasting.
The explosion of Bengali food vlogging in recent years has further amplified Barrackpore’s biryani boom, with YouTubers and Facebook creators turning restaurants like D. Bapi into regular pilgrimage stops for viewers across the state.
In 2023, the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika put Barrackpore on the cover of its Sunday supplement and rechristened it “Biryanipur” (a title you’ll often find locals uttering). The report estimated that nearly 15,000 plates of biryani were sold here every day. According to data provided by Swiggy, Barrackpore’s hyper-local biryani market is expanding 2.3x faster than the Kolkata core metropolitan area.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, during one of his visits to Kolkata, told a television channel that he wanted to travel to Barrackpore specifically to eat at Dada Boudi. “Barrackpore jaana hai. Dada Boudi ka biryani khaana hai”, he said, sounding less like a celebrity visitor than a food pilgrim chasing a legendary meal.
BARRACKPORE, WHERE?
The first thing you need to know about Barrackpore is that it’s not in Kolkata. It lies about 25km north of the city, on the eastern bank of the Hooghly, in the North 24 Parganas district. Historically a cantonment town, with its colonial bungalows, parade grounds and old railway connections, it has long functioned as a kind of threshold between Kolkata and the districts beyond. In recent years, though, biryani has come to overshadow everything else. For many younger Bengalis, Barrackpore no longer first conjures up sepoy mutinies, cantonment history or weekend day trips, but Dada Boudi biryani. While it serves other dishes too, mutton biryani, ₹330 a plate, remains the prized dish (and chicken for the unadventurous).
My own relationship with Barrackpore predates this transformation into Biryanipur. I’ve been visiting the town since childhood in the 1990s, back when it still felt, to me, like a curious mix of cantonment quietude and mofussil bustle—equal parts colonial relic and railway suburb. My grandaunt lived in one of those ageing bungalows in the cantonment area; my aunt lived near the station. Between the two households, I came to know different sides of Barrackpore. Long before biryani took over its public imagination, the town existed in my mind as a kind of weekend escape from Kolkata, a place tied to family rituals and memories: watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at a local theatre the year it released; seeing Hrishikesh Kanitkar hit that famous boundary against Pakistan in 1998 on the television in my aunt’s house.
But the memory this story is rooted in is a different one: the smell of biryani—that distinct mix of mutton fat, ghee and kewra/attar—drifting in from the other side of the ground next to my aunt’s house. Somewhere there stood a modest shack-like outlet of Dada Boudi, long before the restaurant acquired its present mythology. I don’t quite remember the first time I ate there—it must have been sometime in the early 2000s—but after that, Barrackpore and biryani became inseparable in my head.
Visits to my aunt’s increasingly came with the assumption that there would be biryani at some point during the day. The fact that we could actually see the shop from the balcony, and occasionally catch the fragrance of biryani floating into the house, only deepened its hold over memory.
By the mid-2000s, the local joint from the neighbourhood had begun to acquire the aura of legend. The queues grew longer. There was barely any place to sit inside anyway—just a cramped, functional eatery not designed for leisurely dining—so most people stood outside waiting for parcels to be packed and carried back home.
Stories travelled back to Kolkata; it was said that cricketer Sourav Ganguly was a fan. What made this rise especially curious was that Kolkata already had no shortage of established biryani institutions: Arsalan, Shiraz, Aminia, Royal, and Bedouin for those who remember it. What, then, was so special about Dada Boudi?
THE TASTE IS IN THE FAT
In 2024, I returned to Barrackpore trying to find that answer. Gone was the shanty; what I saw instead was a multi-level restaurant with elevators, faux-chandeliers and mocktail bars. It was raining on the afternoon I visited, the kind of stubborn rain that turns roads greasy and keeps the sky permanently grey, and still people stood patiently outside the restaurant with umbrellas in hand as though waiting in line for biryani was the most natural thing in the world.
The queue moved surprisingly fast. The smell came first, then the sight: near the entrance, giant handis of biryani sat open while men performed the subtle art of biryani kata— scooping out rice, potato and meat on plates with practised flourish. The theatre of it whetted the appetite.
Biryani arrived quick, served on banana leaf laid out on a plate. It was judgement time.
The devil was in the details. It wasn’t the rice, the potato, or even the meat so much, as it was the attention given to chorbi (fat)—both the quantity and quality of it. Mutton without the fat, in biryani, feels like work. The fat gives it joy, not only making the meat more pleasurable, but also rendering into the rest of the dish, flavouring the potato and lending the rice a moist, fluffy texture. Too much can spoil it; and the wrong kind can get into your teeth. These guys seemed to have got it right. Chef Auroni Mookerjee of Yokocho, an izakaya-style bar and restaurant in Kolkata, and a fellow biryani freak, likes his chorbi too. And he describes the perfect piece of mutton to “have structure and form but also fall off the bones; to have some bite to it, but at the same time, come apart easily; like how you describe Southern American barbecue.”
I thought Dada Boudi’s mutton came close to that description. So when Sanjeeb Saha, their co-owner and the man who runs the show, made the revelation that he buys the meat himself, it seemed to add up. “We don’t work from home,” he says, when I meet him at their main outlet (they have another outlet in Barrackpore and one in neighbouring Sodepur), shortly after the meal.
Every morning, Saha and his core group of men— his cook, managers and other staff—set out to do what they call “meat collection”, perhaps the most important part of their process. They split duties and each person goes to a different market in and around Barrackpore since one vendor won’t be enough to supply the quantity they need for the day’s fill: over 1,000 kilos. Their everyday sales figure is confidential, but given that they did business of about ₹100 crore the previous calendar year, it’s a lot. I thought it was extraordinary that someone who owns a biryani empire went mutton shopping every day. I ask Saha if I could tag along.
Saha, 51, doesn’t look anything like a biryani mogul. He’s a workhorse, almost to a fault. A week ago, he was in the hospital for dengue. And despite the doctor’s advice to rest, he is at Nona Chandanpukur Bajar at 7 in the morning, on a Monday, the least busy day of the week—Sunday being the busiest. In the midst of bleating one-year-old khashi goats, I watch Saha getting his hands dirty, as he fine-tunes chunks of mutton, getting them chopped to precision. He mutters something to the butcher in his low, gravelly voice, asking him to shave off the fat he doesn’t want in the piece.
There is something home-like about the practice of going to the market every morning to buy fresh produce. You don’t want to send someone else if you care about the little things. It comes, I suspect, from the eatery’s origins in the 1960s as a pice hotel, a kind of budget rice hotel in West Bengal, with its mom-and-pop setup: Saha’s father, Dhiren, would go to the market; his mother, Sandhya Devi, would cook; together they put the Dada (elder brother) and Boudi (sister-in-law) in Dada Boudi. It was a sobriquet given by customers, who were clearly taken by the couple’s hospitality and the simple but delicious Bengali food they served.
But the story of Dada Boudi begins even earlier.
It begins with Sanjeeb Saha’s grandfather, Ramprasad Sahu, who migrated from Bihar sometime in the early 1900s and found work with the British police in the cantonment town. Barrackpore, in those years, occupied a peculiar place in the colonial imagination: outside Calcutta, yet close enough to serve it. The East India Company built its first cantonment here in the 18th century, 16 miles upstream on the Hooghly, close enough for troops to be summoned to Fort William at short notice.
But the town slowly evolved into something more than a military outpost. Governor-generals built country residences here; the British landscaped gardens and rolling lawns meant to resemble the English countryside; there were picnics, river parties, botanical experiments, even a zoo at one point. Lady Canning, it is said, preferred Barrackpore to Calcutta. The British liked that it was reachable but not quite urban, a retreat from the city without being too far from power.
Like most colonial towns, Barrackpore also became a place of movement. Soldiers, clerks, labourers, boatmen, migrants from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Orissa (now Odisha)—people were constantly arriving, leaving, passing through. Sahu understood instinctively that such a place needed feeding. After quitting his police job, he started a small stall at Chiriamore—a busy junction in Barrackpore—selling porota, dal puri and sattu to working-class migrants employed in the industrial belt that stretched along the river. The business would eventually grow into a modest pice hotel near the station called Janata Hindu Hotel, serving rice meals to coolies, rickshaw pullers, factory workers and commuters.
Meanwhile, another kind of migration was reshaping Barrackpore. After Partition, and then again after the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, large numbers of Bengali Hindu refugees from East Bengal settled across the northern fringes of Kolkata, dramatically altering the social and cultural texture of places like Barrackpore. The town’s population became increasingly Bengali middle class—government employees, small traders, railway commuters, families carrying memories and food habits from the other side of the border. Somewhere amid this demographic churn, Janata Hindu Hotel began changing too. Ramprasad’s son, Dhiren, married Sandhya Devi, a Bengali woman whose cooking would slowly become central to the eatery’s identity. The menu evolved with the clientele: the dal puri-and-sattu staples of migrant workers gradually gave way to rice, fish curry, mutton and the kind of hearty Bengali meals that built loyal neighbourhood followings.
At some point—nobody seems entirely certain when—customers stopped calling it Janata Hindu Hotel and began referring to it simply as “Dada Boudi”, the affectionate Bengali shorthand for the husband-wife duo. The renaming felt symbolic of something larger that was happening to Barrackpore itself. A town shaped by colonial infrastructure and successive waves of migration was slowly absorbing all of it into a distinctly Bengali suburban culture. The Bihari migrant’s eatery had become a Bengali bhaat-er hotel (a rice hotel).
THE BACKSTORY
Before getting to Barrackpore, it is worth asking how the Kolkata biryani came into being. There is, of course, the famous story of the potato, which also doubles as an origin myth: the biryani, a variant of the Lucknow variety, supposedly acquired its signature aloo in the kitchens of Wajid Ali Shah after the exiled nawab arrived in Metiabruz in the 19th century, bringing with him an entire world of Awadhi culture—music, dance, poetry, food. But journalist Shoaib Daniyal cautions against reducing the story of Kolkata biryani to Wajid Ali Shah alone.
“Biryani in Calcutta was originally a very specific thing,” he says. “It was made by Urdu-speaking Hindustani Muslims from Uttar Pradesh, a traditional food in weddings, the preserve of quite a small community.”
What made biryani spread through the city, according to Daniyal, was migration. Calcutta, as the capital of British India and later a major commercial centre, drew large numbers of Urdu-speaking Muslims from north India, many of whom settled around areas like Zakaria Street and Park Circus. Restaurants like Aminia helped carry biryani beyond these neighbourhoods and into the Bengali mainstream. “The big inflection point came when Aminia opened near New Market,” Daniyal says. “That’s when biryani moved beyond a small Muslim clientele and entered mainstream Calcutta eating culture.” Although it was not until post-liberalisation that it would become a commercial hot property, according to food historian Pritha Sen, when from a speciality item in a Mughlai menu it became a solo dish on its way to superstardom.
Biryani came to Barrackpore much the same way it had once come to Calcutta: through Hindustani Muslims who had migrated from Uttar Pradesh, some of whom were cooks and karigars (artisans). The man most responsible for Dada Boudi’s biryani, Kalim Khan, comes from precisely such a lineage. His father was a biryani specialist who cooked at weddings and private functions across Barrackpore, Shyamnagar and Kanchrapara, having himself learnt the craft from his uncle. “In those days, there wasn’t a trend of biryani,” Khan tells me when I visit the kitchen one afternoon. “VIPs used to have it.”
Somewhere in the early 1980s, Khan—then a teenager who had barely “grown a moustache”, as he put it—became friends with Sanjeeb Saha. The friendship feels almost too perfectly symbolic of Barrackpore itself. Saha came from a Bihari-origin Hindu family that ran a Bengali bhaat-er hotel; Khan belonged to a Muslim family with roots in Uttar Pradesh and a tradition of cooking biryani. They grew up in the same neighbourhood, rode around on motorbikes, argued over football—Khan claims he converted Saha from East Bengal to Mohun Bagan—and came of age in that aspirational India of the 1980s: Amitabh Bachchan films, scooter rides, pujo adda, derby games, and the afterglow of India’s 1983 World Cup victory. Somewhere amid all that, the idea of selling biryani at Dada Boudi emerged.
“First we cooked 3 kilos of rice,” Khan recalls. “Then on Ashtami (during the Durga Puja) we cooked five kilos. It got over fast.” They celebrated the success, he says, by going out to eat rolls.
Success, inevitably, brought competition.
The most obvious local challenger is D. Bapi, which emerged in the late 2000s as a hyperlocal alternative for residents living on the eastern fringes of Barrackpore. Starting out as a footpath stall before graduating to an air-conditioned restaurant, it has since expanded to Madhyamgram and Barasat. In 2022, its owner survived a daylight shooting at the eatery —an incident that, in its own twisted way, added to the brand’s publicity.
D. Bapi has borrowed the Dada Boudi model of serving large quantities, but what I found lacking is the attention to detail that their counterpart puts into the meat. They have tried to one-up Dada Boudi in the rice department by doing something I have never seen a restaurant do: as you have your meal, attendants, in the manner of sit-and-eat wedding feasts of yore, come offering more rice and potato. But their mutton was no fun—less tender, less richly flavoured, and without the fatty cuts that give a good biryani much of its character—and no amount of rice and potato could make up for that.
The distinction becomes even clearer when one looks at Kolkata’s larger biryani brands. Arsalan, arguably the city’s most successful biryani chain with 12 outlets in West Bengal, has consciously moved in the opposite direction. Zulfiqar Ali Khan Bhutto, the company’s spokesperson, tells me that customer preferences have shifted towards leaner cuts. “People have stopped eating rewaji mutton these days,” he says, using the trade term for cuts with a generous layer of fat attached. “Those who eat red meat often say they don’t want the chorbi.”
What makes this especially revealing is that Bhutto himself prefers mutton with fat. Whenever he wants biryani, he asks his staff to reserve a rewaji piece for him before the meat is cooked. The anecdote tells you the difference between a large metropolitan brand and a suburban institution. Arsalan increasingly responds to the demands of a health-conscious urban consumer. Dada Boudi seems willing to back its own instincts. It continues to serve biryani the way its makers think biryani ought to be eaten.
“Most people want the fat,” says Saha. “The meat becomes molayam (tender).”
Mookerjee sees this as part of a larger cultural distinction. “Dada Boudi is making a slightly more rustic Kolkata-style biryani,” he says. “It’s a counterpoint to how a more gentrified Kolkata eats.” The competition in Barrackpore, then, is not merely between brands. It is also a competition between different ideas of what Kolkata biryani should become.
The fact that a phenomenon like Dada Boudi happened outside Kolkata is significant. Here was a restaurant that became a household name across Bengal without doing the obvious thing: opening an outlet in Kolkata. (They think expansion will impact quality control).
Dada Boudi remains firmly rooted in Barrackpore, operating out of a shack-like structure for years before gradually expanding into what now resembles a gleaming biryani complex. It did not go to the city; the city comes to it. And the arrival of Kolkata giants like Arsalan and Aminia—along with the emergence of a formidable local rival in D. Bapi—made it feel as though the centre of the city’s biryani map was slowly shifting outward. First Zakaria Street, then Park Circus, and now, improbably, Barrackpore.
Daniyal sees Barrackpore’s rise as a biryani hub as part of a much larger phenomenon: the extraordinary spread of biryani across Bengal over the last two decades. “It’s now competing with maachh-bhaat in terms of spread,” he says, before immediately correcting himself. “Okay, maybe not competing. But after bhaat-er hotel, the second thing you’ll now find almost everywhere in Bengal is a biryani hotel.” Chinese food, which once occupied that space in the Bengali imagination, has quietly slipped behind.
Daniyal recalls travelling through an impoverished belt in Malda and being struck by the sight of a tiny biryani shop standing amid the dust and underdevelopment. “No roads, nothing,” he says. “One of the poorest places in India and South Asia. But there was a biryani hotel there.”
It’s no secret that Bengalis are obsessed with their biryani. Many are convinced it is superior to every other biryani in India, a claim I once defended with near-religious zeal. Years spent outside the state have since broadened my loyalties; India, after all, contains too many magnificent biryanis for such chauvinism to survive intact—Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, Malabar, Ambur. I’ve even had good biryani in Mumbai, a city not known for the dish, from a nondescript eatery in Kurla. But I will say this for the Kolkata version: over the years, it has evolved into a kind of comfort fast food, perfectly suited to a meat-loving, rice-eating people with a weakness for aloo.
That only makes its tangled origins more fascinating. Historian Jayanta Sengupta sees this hybridity as central to the very idea of biryani. “It is such a syncretic dish,” he says. “A lot of cultural influences are culminating into the biryani. The potato is Portuguese. The rice of biryani is not exactly Bengali either; the basmati comes from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.”
Over time, a food shaped by countless migrations and borrowings became unmistakably Bengali. Which is perhaps why the recent reports of intimidation and threats directed at biryani shops in the aftermath of the election results feel especially jarring. The BJP has, in different parts of the country, repeatedly politicised food. But in Bengal, where biryani now cuts across religion, class and geography with unusual ease, such fears overlook a simple reality: this is no longer someone else’s food. In fact, it has been the most-ordered dish on food delivery apps for nearly a decade not only in Bengal, but in rest of India too.
I sometimes think of the ground next to my aunt’s house, across which I first smelt Dada Boudi biryani drifting into the balcony as a child. That ground is gone now. In its place stands a hulking building the size of a mall. The modest shack-like Dada Boudi I remember from the other side of the field has dissolved into this new Barrackpore of concrete, noise and perpetual construction. The transformation feels symbolic of the town itself. Open spaces have given way to apartment blocks and lifestyle brands. The old theatre where I watched DDLJ is now a three-storey shopping mall, one entire floor occupied by Arsalan. Somewhere along the way, Barrackpore became Biryanipur.
And yet one thing has remained unchanged. Despite its enormous popularity, Dada Boudi has retained a curious inaccessibility. It never expanded into Kolkata, and even now cannot simply be summoned through an app. I love the fact that I cannot just Swiggy it, and that I have to travel all the way. The best Kolkata biryani, after all, isn’t available in Kolkata. And if you want to have it, you must make the pilgrimage.
Zico Ghosh is a journalist based in Kolkata.