How Barrackpore became a bustling biryani hub

D. Bapi is in the middle of nowhere, like a dhaba on a highway. And yet people have queued up to eat here since noon. It’s 5pm on a Sunday. Some have travelled long distances to get here. I meet a man who came on his motorbike from Hooghly, covering roughly 50km; he’s a regular. I chat with a couple from Kolkata on my hour-long wait to get a table; they came here because they thought it’ll take them longer to get a table at Dada Boudi, another popular biryani spot not very far from here.