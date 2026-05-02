Bar-style cocktails you can master at home this summer

This isn’t just a book of cocktail recipes. It’s a journey through time, flavour, and tradition. It’s a celebration of the drinks we once savoured, the ingredients we took for granted, and the techniques that were lost in the tide of modern drinking culture.
Inside these pages, you won’t just find instructions on how to mix a cocktail—you’ll find stories. Stories that bring to life the culture, history, and rituals that make Indian drinking traditions so unique.
There are 101 uniquely Indian cocktails waiting for you, each crafted with local spirits, fragrant spices, and ingredients that have been part of our kitchens and celebrations for centuries.
Some of these drinks are inspired by royal feasts and ancient rituals, while others are reinventions of classic cocktails with a distinctly Indian soul. Every recipe has a story—some rooted in history, some inspired by tradition, and some simply born out of the joy of experimentation.
This book isn’t just about following recipes; it’s about understanding how a single sip can capture the essence of a region, a festival, or even a forgotten moment in time.
At its heart, this is a book about rediscovery—about bringing back the flavours we once celebrated, mixing them with modern creativity, and raising a glass to everything that makes Indian mixology bold, inventive, and exciting.
And, of course, it’s about having fun. Because drinking isn’t just about what’s in the glass—it’s about the experience, the storytelling, and the shared moments that make each cocktail special.
So before we begin, pour yourself something good. It doesn’t have to be fancy—just something that makes you feel at home.
Because this book? It’s a toast to India’s cocktails—past, present, and future.
(Rainy, Aromatic, and Lightly Melancholic)
50 ml botanical Indian gin
20 ml fresh Gondhoraj lime juice + 15 ml simple syrup or sweet lime cordial
Optional: Dash of soda for a modern twist
Ice cubes
Garnish: A thin Gondhoraj peel twist or dried lime chip
(Quiet and Scented)
1. Combine gin, lime juice, and syrup in a shaker with ice.
2. Shake gently—don’t bruise the scent.
3. Strain into a coupe or small tumbler.
4. Garnish with Gondhoraj peel.
5. Sip where the breeze can reach you.
(Tropical, Spiced, and Refreshing)
90 ml fresh Kerala toddy
30 ml fresh coconut water
15 ml sweetener syrup
10 ml fresh lime juice
A pinch of crushed black pepper and toasted cumin
A few fresh curry leaves
Ice cubes
Garnish: Coconut slice and a sprig of curry leaves
(A Ritual from the Backwaters)
2. Add crushed pepper, cumin, and curry leaves.
3. Shake gently or stir, keeping it rustic.
4. Pour into a chilled glass with or without ice.
5. Garnish with a coconut slice and curry sprig.
6. Sip slow, under a banana leaf roof if possible.
(Poetic, Bright, and Summer-Heavy)
45 ml aged golden rum
30 ml Alphonso mango pulp
10 ml fresh lime juice
5–7 strands saffron
Optional: 5 ml jaggery syrup
Ice—cubed
Garnish: Dehydrated lime wheel or a single saffron strand floated on the foam
(A Ritual of Heat, Pulp, and Poetry)
2. In a shaker, combine rum, mango pulp, lime juice, saffron water, and optional jaggery syrup.
3. Add a generous handful of ice and shake hard—longer than usual—to emulsify the pulp fully.
4. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.
5. Garnish with a single saffron strand or a thin lime wheel, dehydrated or fresh.
(Straight from the Tropics)
60 ml cashew feni (or white rum as an alternative)
120 ml fresh tender coconut water (pre-chilled)
10 ml fresh lime juice
A pinch of Goan sea salt
4–5 fresh mint or basil leaves
Garnish: Strips of coconut flesh and a sprig of basil
(A Ritual of Coastal Cool)
1. In a chilled glass or coconut shell, add lime juice, salt, and herbs.
2. Pour in cashew feni and stir gently.
3. Add chilled coconut water—no ice necessary.
4. Stir again and garnish with coconut strips and basil.
5. Serve barefoot, preferably within earshot of waves.
Excerpted with permission from ‘Madira: India’s Forgotten Spirits and Cocktail Revival’ by Parag A. Shastry, published by Rupa Publications India; ₹,495, PP 344.
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