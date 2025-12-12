30 bars we loved in 2025

Speakeasies, wine bars, listening rooms, quirky theme bars, friendly locals, bars with their own labs, bars-within-bars—and did we mention speakeasies? 2025 has been a fantastic year for the already vibrant Indian dining-out scene, with older bars making themselves stronger and newer ones entering the fray in a variety of formats and styles (with speakeasies leading as the most popular format by a mile).

“There are more diverse bar experiences cropping up across the country. Look at the rise of music bars and wine bars—we have introduced a new category for wine bars this year," says Vikram Achanta, co-founder of 30BestBars India. “We’ve also seen bars focused around a particular spirit, especially tequila, mezcal and other agave-based spirits, and we have seen the rise of the bar-within-the-bar...It’s been a playful year," he says.

When we at Lounge set out to name our favourite bars, we looked at all these categories and tried to represent most of them in this list, which is by no means a ranking of any sort but a shout-out to our favourite spaces. We reached out not just to the team but to our network of independent writers who contribute regularly to Lounge, and are great at nosing out those cool new spots everyone’s talking about.

“This year saw the rise of several distinct trends, for instance cities like Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad—not the immediate cocktail hubs that come to mind—booming," says Karina Aggarwal, founder of Gigglewater Beverage Concepts, an F&B consultancy. Picantes were the drink to order this year, says Aggarwal, while bar takeovers peaked.

The Indian bar scene is now part of a global shift towards drinking less but better, with trends spreading across the world with unprecedented speed. Think of this list as our tribute to the excellence of our mixologists, bartenders, design experts, consultants and spirit entrepreneurs, who have put India on the global map. Sante!

BAR SPIRIT FORWARD, BENGALURU

View Full Image Bar Spirit Forward

With its sophisticated decor, food and drinks, BSF, as locals refer to it, brought a welcome change to Bengaluru’s drinking scene from the templated microbrewery culture that was threatening to overtake it. Though it’s “fancy" in terms of the artistry of the drinks and food, the bar still feels cosy and welcoming, thanks to the friendly staff and small touches like your name written in chalk on the table when you arrive with a reservation. The food is inventive without being intimidating and the cocktails so tempting you’ll want to try all of them.

Must-try: Southern Star, with tequila, fermented plum and guava, and citrus elements.

HIDEAWAY, VAGATOR, GOA

View Full Image Hideaway, Goa.

This is the rare bar that appeals to all kinds of drinkers, and it has perfected the art of curating live gigs. Nathaniel (Nathan) da Costa, Sheldon Abranches, and Siddharth Bandal opened Hideaway in 2019 as a relaxed place that could host musicians and live gigs. It is now a destination, an award-winning cocktail bar, with wholesome food, and an electric vibe. The cocktails are complex and fruity with ingredients like prune juice, black sesame tincture, and horchata.

Must-try: Botanique, a G&T with elderflower, basil and cucumber tonic.

ZLB 23, BENGALURU

View Full Image ZLB 23

There’s something inexplicably mystifying about visiting The Leela Palace Bengaluru’s award-winning speakeasy. The entire ritual, from opening the discrete bamboo door and walking past the live kitchens to the bar, always feels new. Once inside, the rich interiors make it easy for you to imagine that you are in 20th century Kyoto sipping away at the bar’s inventive cocktails like the Shoyu Ramen made with miso, light shoyu, tequila and sake. The food on offer is small plates of Japanese-inspired eats, but what one cannot get enough of are the unlimited rice crackers.

Must-try: Yuzu Picante made using yuzu, tequila and pickled chilli.

DOLPHINS, COX TOWN, BENGALURU

View Full Image Dolphins (dolphinsbarandkitchen/instagram)

This old bar, revived by patrons who couldn’t bear to see it threatened by closure, tells a uniquely Bengaluru story—one driven by nostalgia, risk-taking and community spirit. The quaint neighbourhood bar, once seedy and decrepit, is a thriving space today where you’d be hard pressed to find a table on a weekend evening. The no-frills, seafood-heavy menu and pocket-friendly drinks make it especially attractive in a city filled with cavernous breweries on one hand and tiny high-concept spaces on the other—this is a bar you can show up at anytime for no-pressure hangouts.

Must-try: Geist Kamacitra, an American-style India Pale Ale (IPA).

NUTCASE ETC, KOLKATA

View Full Image Nutcase Etc. (Sanjay Ramachandran)

When teetotallers Rituparna and Avinandan Banerjee opened Nutcase in February, they understandably put their zero-proof beverages up front. But it’s the cocktails that are the pièce de résistance. Be it their take on the Penicillin with a Bengali twist of nigella seeds or the Rare Steak made with beef bone marrow, garlic, rosemary and peppercorns, the menu here has everything, but restraint. Quirky interiors plus a splendid roster of bar bites explain why the cocktail parlour has quickly become one of Kolkata’s more sought-after.

Must-try: The Joker, made with brandy, plums and coffee and has chocolate notes.

SIXTEEN33, MUMBAI

View Full Image Sixteen33.

Tucked neatly at the crossroads of 16th and 33rd roads of Bandra, Sixteen33 reprises the role of a cosy neighbourhood bar. The bar is packed with millennials who appreciate a good cocktail and conversations with like-minded people, reminiscent of The Tens. The cocktail menu can be divided into two segments: one, cocktails that pay homage to the six villages of Bandra by using ubiquitous local ingredients like shrimp and Indrayani rice, and second, the Negroni list, which features exotic ingredients, from betel leaf to cacao.

Must-try: Kantwadi, a highball cocktail that stars raw mango and chilli with a smoky mezcal base.

BOMBAY DAAK, MUMBAI

View Full Image Bombay Daak.

Mumbai’s dive bars have a vibe of their own, and to be able to recreate an elevated version is no small feat. Fortunately, the team from Ekaa and KMC have nailed it, from retro India meets Japanese izakaya interiors to the quirky bar bites. The star, however, is the thematic cocktail menu that spins off desi ingredients such as toddy, rasam, noon chai, buransh, etc. But if these iterations are too much, the bar team can make you a classic cocktail with equal effortlessness.

Must Try: Bird’s Eye Chilli Wine made using fermented bird’s- eye chili and unpolished rice, served in a sake cup.

UNA HACIENDA–THE BUNKER ROOM, BENGALURU

View Full Image The Bunker Room at Una Hacienda

Rooftop bar Una Hacienda is Latin American at heart with potent cocktails made from mezcal, agave, Spanish rum, tequila, along with a selection of Pisco Sours. That’s not all. Ask your bartender about The Bunker Room. This eight-seater omakase-style room is where guests get served exclusive Japanese-inspired cocktails. The two-and-a-half experience (who is counting after three drinks though), is meant to be booked in advance.

Must-try: The Granado, made with Bacardi Ocho, Mango and Passion Fruit Mistelle.

MIDDLE ROOM, BENGALURU

View Full Image Middle Room

Bengaluru’s first Japanese-style “kissa" or listening room with a dedicated vinyl programme opened this year at The Courtyard, a location that hosts several restaurants, cafes and a pop-up space within a beautifully restored old house. Middle Room has turned into a serious music space with performances and specialised nights for various kinds of music. A small plates menu by chef Adithya Kidambi and a drinks programme curated by Arijit Bose add to its charms.

Must-try: Michelada in the Middle made with lager, miso chili sour, tomato and chilli.

HOOTS, DELHI

View Full Image At Hoots (mr.hoots/instagram)

Most first-visitors to Hoots’ in Vasant Vihar walk past the plain white unmarked door and end up in Perch, a floor above. Speakeasy exterior notwithstanding, it’s plush and snug inside, with a couple of tables, a smoking section, jazz and blues playing at boomer-friendly volume, and a bar with a mixologist. The cocktails are imaginative and generally excellent; we usually favour some combination from the grid with Highball, Sours, Daisy, Martini and Ancestrals on one axis and “William’s", “Robert’s" and “Albert’s" on the other.

Must-try: Robert’s Ancestral, which has bourbon, green absinthe, Peychaud’s bitters.

THE BAR BEHIND THE SANDWICH SHOP, NEW DELHI

View Full Image The Bar Behind The Sandwich Shop (chef_rachit/instagram)

It is rare to find a place that has grown popular among Delhi’s residents simply through word-of-mouth. Even though TBBSS is widely known now, you still get the sense of having stumbled upon this speakeasy bar in Basant Lok, tracing its location quite literally to a small secret doorway behind a sandwich shop. Curated by Nitin Tewari and Sahil Negi, the drinks selection includes classics such as Negroni and creative spins such as The Beekeeper’s Secret with fermented plum.

Must-try: Mango No.5 with a perfect mix of sweet and heat.

PAPA’S, MUMBAI

View Full Image Papa's.

The hottest restaurant in the country is the intimate dining space above a sandwich shop, Papa’s. The up-close and personal dining experience has an equally exciting prologue at the bar. The evening starts with a sparkling and quickly moves on to signature libations crafted by the talented bar team. While the kitchen team dishes out flawlessly executed dishes, the bar team plies you with drinks using cumin, yogurt, basil and fennel through the evening. The entire team takes the adage, “eat, drink and be merry" very seriously.

Must-try: Papa’s Hut, their take on the classic Bloody Mary—vodka mixed with marinara sauce and olive oil, and clarified.

OTRA, MUMBAI

After the success of Americano, Mumbai, chef Alex Sanchez opened Otra, a contemporary Latin American restaurant. The cocktail menu also leans into Latin American flavours by sticking to rum, tequila, mezcal and Pisco as spirits. While Otra’s boozy slushies are conversation starters, the complex cocktails, including soju, genmaicha and mescal-based Nomad and Cuba Libre with a tamarind and lemongrass twist, play a dual role of great after-work pick-me-up and exceptional pairing to the tostadas, tacos, empanadas and carnitas.

Must-try: Pacifico, made with coconut, tequila and mezcal with poblano chilli and aguachile air.

PETISCO, PANAJI, GOA

View Full Image Petisco.

When Dev Narvekar is behind the bar, you are guaranteed a good time. The cocktails will be delicious, crafted with care, and you will find a Goan ingredient or two, like galmo (dried shrimp) and raw mango pickle brine. At the gastropub, good food is a given (hello, chimichurri chicken!), made better by creative cocktails like Dodol and Sezzari. Narvekar’s menus are seasonal, and creative—his Purumenth menu this monsoon featured chorizo, recheado syrup, and kismur dust.

Must-try: The Ambotik, which has coconut Feni, a piquant recheado syrup, chorizo fat wash, and chilli tincture.

SLOW TIDE, ANJUNA, GOA

View Full Image Slow Tide.

It’s a shack, but elevated. The location on Anjuna beach makes it a no-brainer for sundowners—a mesmerising experience backed up by some coastal food and exciting drinks. The alcohol menu is inspired by, and named after, the hippies/people that once populated these very streets (each drink comes with an anecdote). Mixologist Sujan Shetty is a whiz behind the bar, whipping up drinks like Amsterdam Dave and Starco Junction that are complex and classic.

Must-try: Acid Eric, a tequila drink with watermelon, yuzu, coconut milk and an acid mix topped with a rice paper with a drawing of chemist Albert Hofmann.

CIRRUS 9, THE OBEROI HOTEL, NEW DELHI

View Full Image At Cirrus 9

It’s perhaps the only bar in the city that offers a view of both old and new Delhi from its rooftop. On the right is Purana Qila, Sundar Nursery and Humayun’s Tomb, and on the left, Delhi Golf Course, Bharat Mandapam and high-rises of Connaught Place. Complementing the view is the well thought-out cocktail menu inspired by the iconic locations that surround the bar. The tequila-based Qila Legacy, for instance, has flavours of jasmine, a flower you find in abundance at the Old Fort. You can also find a range of whiskies, rums and gins, and they make a mean Negroni too.

Must-try: Connaught Classic, a mix of gin, raspberries, lemon and bay leaf. It comes with an edible painting of Connaught Place on top.

SIDECAR, NEW DELHI

View Full Image Sidecar

Since 2018, this artisanal cocktail bar has served as a mixologist’s lab, where in-house liqueurs, herbs, ferments and infusions come together in unusual permutations/combinations in drinks. So, you have cocktails made with elephant apple cordials, Thai yellow curry sous vide Patron Reposado and miso coconut coffee liqueurs. Founded by Minakshi Singh and Yangdup Lama, Sidecar is like an edible travelogue. This year’s menu, ‘going places’, features drinks inspired by the destinations that the team has travelled to, reflected in drinks such as Batik (Malaysia), which features blue pea infused wine.

Must-try: The silky Kaapi Time with its Subko-coffee infused single malt whisky.

View Full Image Aasmana - The Ritz Carlton.

Perched high above the city with sweeping views of the golf course, Aasmana is the perfect spot for sundowners. It’s the kind of place that works for a romantic date as well as a fun night out with friends. The cocktails are clever without trying too hard. Think the Aperol Twilight (the name says it all) or the Pickled Gimlet with its hint of pickled grape and lime. The wine list is impressive, and the bar nibbles land every single time, especially the 36-hour pickled arbi everyone swears by.

Must-try: Tamarind Margarita, a take on the classic with hints of curry leaf and tamarind.

PIANO MAN JAZZ CLUB, DELHI

View Full Image The Piano Man Jazz Club.

When electronics engineer and Fulbright music scholar Arjun Sagar Gupta opened Piano Man in 2015 at Safdarjung Enclave, he probably didn’t imagine it would grow into three outposts in just over a decade. What began as a safe space for art and artists has evolved into a close-knit community for those who appreciate jazz and non-commercial Western music sub-genres. On most days, there’s a musician on stage. The food and drinks round out the experience—order a drink (or two) from their signatures like the My Thai with kaffir lime, lemongrass, coriander, and Thai chilli, or go for their take on classics like the Negroni (with cherry vanilla, orange or chocolate bitters) and Whiskey Sour (with jalapeno bitters) that has a loyal fan base.

Must-try: The vodka-based Pot, with elderflower syrup and sparkling bubbles delivers bright, floral notes.

View Full Image Oi Brewhouse.

OI BREWHOUSE, PUNE

Close to all the popular spots in Kalyani Nagar, Oi is tucked in a quiet corner, giving guests just the right balance of buzz and breathing room. They have 18 taps, pouring everything from crisp lagers to IPAs and seasonal brews. Highlights include the Organic Wit made with Maharashtrian wheat and wild oranges from Mizoram, a Smoked Lager with in-house smoked malts, and the distinctive Black Rice Lager brewed using grains that Oi grows itself. With chef Vardaan Marwah of Farro leading the culinary team, the food matches the vibe perfectly.

Must-try: Guava IPA, which tastes tropical with notes of guavas and hint of bitterness to balance the sweetness.

View Full Image Cajy Bar.

CAJY BAR, ARPORA, GOA

A beloved neighbourhood bar that evolved from a taverna, Cajy is a welcoming, chill place, with a carrom board for entertainment, some music, and the chatter of conversation. Caitano Domingos Fernandes started Cajy Bar in 1970 and after the pandemic, his grandchildren Eligio (Eli) and Evelyn took it over. Their mother Philomena is the cook and her food, especially the tongue roast and aad maas (pork bone curry), has its own league of fans. Don’t expect cocktails but straight drinks.

Must-try: Local brews feni, and urrak when it is in season, Goa Brewing Co’s People’s Lager.

CONVERSATION ROOM, KOLKATA

View Full Image Conversation Room.

What happens when you add a craft angle to Kolkata’s long-standing culture of adda? At Conversation Room, you don’t have to compete with the music to be heard. Equal-parts rustic and retro, it offers an easy-going atmosphere to partake in cocktail culture with drinks like That’s What She Said (Don Julio reposado, coriander, muskmelon juice, jalapeño slices, honey water, lime juice) and Great Listener (JW Black Label, cold brew coffee, Baileys, hot cream). The new menu does a take on classics like the Martini, nostalgic flavours such as LIIT and Bloody Mary, and flavours inspired by different places, be it New York or Tokyo. And there’s great food to go with it, too.

Must-try: Midnight Milkshake, a take on the ramos fizz; a tall and refreshing drink that tastes like a boozy vanilla milkshake with the tarty kick of plums.

LAIR, DELHI

View Full Image Lair.

As the name suggests, Lair in Basant Lok is exactly what it sounds like—a moody den that draws you in with its mysterious vibes. It’s made its mark on some of the most coveted lists, including the top 100 bars globally, and sits at No.8 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025. The bar has a loyal following, mostly for its Indian-inspired cocktails. While it was one of Delhi’s early modern speakeasies, it can easily claim credit for making Picante a trendsetter before others caught on. When you’re here, don’t miss the spirit-forward The Wisdom, a mix of whisky, pine needle, prekese bark, and dry aromatised wine.

Must-try: The whisky-based Shopian captures Kashmir in a glass. Served Manhattan-style, it features unusual ingredients like Mishri cherry.

BARBET & PALS, NEW DELHI

View Full Image Barbet & Pals

This is the newest entrant to the M-Block market in Greater Kailash. The brainchild of Jeet Rana and Chirag Pal, this 38-seater has been envisioned as a “nest of creative storytelling", which manifests in the cocktails and food. Each drink features vignettes from the founders’ lives. Barbet & Pals also features a rotating micro-menu, with the first edition exploring Kumaon through ingredients like wild berries and smoked roots. For food, Rana and Pal have collaborated with chef and co-founder Amninder Sandhu, who has curated a menu of dishes such as khichia, flock fried chicken, a pecking platter and a fermented bamboo shoot ice cream.

Must-try drink: The Himalayan Madhpey, a gin-forward drink with turmeric ole, Campari and patchouli.

SHAD SKYE, SHILLONG

View Full Image Rishot Laloo, Shad Skye.

Shad Skye is a rooftop bar perched atop a bustling junction at Police Bazaar, overlooking the quiet hills of Shillong. The cocktail programme takes inspiration from the eight states of the North-East, spotlighting the local produce, ranging from bamboo shoots and pinewood to native herbs, seeds, chillies, citrus and black rice. The vibe is easy, and the cocktails are crafted with care by resident mixologist Rishot Laloo. Bar snacks feature the local Khasi favourite putharo or steamed rice cakes, but in the form of sliders. Take back the postcards complete with pictorial details of the ingredients from each state. Must-try drink: Krypo Tzu is a highball prepared with white rum, wild apple wine from Nagaland and Naga basil.

PARADOX, MUMBAI

View Full Image Paradox. (Seen Studio)

From the plush decor complete with chandeliers, a private dining tent and part Art Deco nostalgia, to cocktails that seem to have been invented in a science lab, Paradox exemplifies maximalism. In April, the team behind Masque restaurant launched Bar Paradox with mixologist Ankush Gamre. The cocktails are inventive—whisked with squid brine, bonito flakes, caviar and osmanthus blossom. Chef Varun Totlani does his thing with quirky small plates, including the irresistible pão de queijo, or Brazilian cheese balls.

Must-try: Cthulhu, an agave cocktail with fermented squid, pandan syrup and citrus.

FRANCIS, FORT KOCHI

View Full Image Francis

A small, low-key bar that’s just this side of being run-down, Francis on Quiero Street in Fort Kochi is located in a restored 300-year-old house. You’ll see the locals as well as tourists drinking, swapping stories, watching football and singing surprisingly good karaoke. There’s live music on weekends. It’s a bar that keeps everything simple—there’s just beer (with an unfortunate emphasis on Kingfisher) and Indian wines, with fantastic Kerala food (naadan beef fry to sausages with ginger and garlic)—but the relaxed, retro vibe more than makes up for the short menu. It’s relatively easy on the pocket too.

Must-try: No cocktails here, just beer and wine.

LOQA, HYDERABAD

View Full Image Loqa

A surrealist-style 45-seater cocktail room in Cyberabad, where every detail is deliberate. The drinks are bold and cerebral, like the What Ra Matcha, a mezcal-smoked blend with matcha, green apple and almond. The food is playful and globally rooted. Think creamy, tangy Avakai Cheese Kulcha, and Pumpkin and Raw Mango Sambusa. And the space? You step into a world where CRT TVs play looping visuals, bamboo-and-Channapatna toy labyrinth ceilings are overhead, and mood lighting gives the room an otherworldly feel.

Must-try: Road No. 999, a nod to Hyderabad’s road naming systems. It brings a floral cordial together with vermouth and sake, topped with a pickled grape.

WILD GARDEN CAFE BAR, CHENNAI

View Full Image At Wild Garden Cafe Bar, Chennai (amethystchennai/instagram)

An extension of the city’s beloved Wild Garden Cafe (also known as Amethyst), the bar feels like the elevated drinking room at an old-school club—without the dress codes and the judgement. Vintage furniture and portraits of probably famous old fuddy-duddies line the walls, while the cocktails are classics made right and the food is delicious. A calming escape from the Chennai heat.

Must-try: Nannari mojito with sarsaparilla, lime and soda; white rum with sugarcane juice and fresh ginger; or just a classic Whisky Sour.

COBBLER AND CREW, PUNE

View Full Image Cobbler and Crew.

It is the perfect neighbourhood bar—you can walk in wearing a sweatshirt, or dress up like a chandelier, and still feel completely yourself, and we have their award-winning team of Aashie Bhatnagar and Mayur Marne to thank for that. The thematic drinks menu changes every few months, and the latest edition, “Belong," leans into a sense of comfort with drinks like Stayed for the Playlist and Last One Standing. They have an impressive lineup of events, from live music to qawwali nights.

Must-try: The Hugger, a rum-based cocktail with a touch of Fernet-Branca with tea and cola.

Compiled by Rituparna Roy, Shrabonti Bagchi, Avantika Bhuyan, Pooja Singh, Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran, Shalini Umachandran, Uday Bhatia, Joanna Lobo, Suman Quazi, Sayoni Bhaduri, Jyoti Kumari, Geetika Sachdev and Ruth D’Souza Prabhu.