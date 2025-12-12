30 bars we loved in 2025

When electronics engineer and Fulbright music scholar Arjun Sagar Gupta opened Piano Man in 2015 at Safdarjung Enclave, he probably didn’t imagine it would grow into three outposts in just over a decade. What began as a safe space for art and artists has evolved into a close-knit community for those who appreciate jazz and non-commercial Western music sub-genres. On most days, there’s a musician on stage. The food and drinks round out the experience—order a drink (or two) from their signatures like the My Thai with kaffir lime, lemongrass, coriander, and Thai chilli, or go for their take on classics like the Negroni (with cherry vanilla, orange or chocolate bitters) and Whiskey Sour (with jalapeno bitters) that has a loyal fan base.