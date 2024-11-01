Bartenders shake up the business
SummaryAs India’s burgeoning cocktail industry matures, mixologists have become the vanguards by opening new places with sophisticated drinks and personalised service. Even water and beer seem to taste better in bartender-owned bars
One of the key strengths of a good bartender is a razor-sharp memory. It’s useful not only to recall recipes in seconds, but also remember details, like a patron’s name and their preferences. It’s a quality often overlooked by guests, but it’s a hook to build loyalty. The simple act of remembering is a form of personalised service, and a thoughtful bartender makes it seem effortless to warrant return visits. This is one of the many aspects that defines a bar owned by a bartender—beyond great cocktails.
Take a look at Asia’s 50 Best Bars through the years: it is dominated by places that are wholly or partially owned by bartenders. From India, Delhi’s Sidecar frequently features on this list and this year, its co-owner, bartender Yangdup Lama, was awarded the prestigious title of Industry Icon in Asia. “You will have a much better and holistic experience in a bartender-run bar. As bartenders, we inherently know what consumers want," says Lama. “My definition of a good bartender is somebody who can make a regular beer taste better at his bar."