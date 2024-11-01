Bartenders shake up the business

Also read: Meet the modern Boilermakers of Goa

Each of these bartenders-turned-bar entrepreneurs have a somewhat similar career trajectory. It began with the ambition to start a bar early in their professional journeys. They graduated from hospitality colleges, worked in five-star hotels and stand-alone restaurants, took on consultancy roles, created cocktails for weddings and events, travelled widely to study good bars in other countries. Some went on to launch multi-faceted beverage consulting companies, and after spending more than a decade in the alcohol industry, fulfilled their long-held ambition of owning bars. Take the case of Kapoli, 37. After a hospitality degree at Bengaluru’s Christ College, he designed bar programmes for multiple stand-alone restaurants, including Farzi Café; spent four years with Bacardi from 2017-21 as the trade ambassador from South India and was promoted to the countrywide role of advocacy lead; and in 2021 launched his partnership business Kompany that does brand advocacy, beverage consultancy. He still does the cocktails for Bengaluru business baron Jitender Vaswani’s annual Diwali party and has an engaging industry-centric podcast, Cocktail Klub. The profits from all these businesses and jobs were directed towards opening the intimate, cocktail-focussed bar Soka in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, last year. It is a complete bartenders’ team with eight employees who make the drinks, serve them and clean the tables. Before the opening, the team travelled to Bangkok to study its booming cocktail scene.