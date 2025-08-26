Beer and chocolate: pairing crowd-pleasers
Sipping beer and nibbling chocolate is a surprisingly good way to enjoy both these Belgian specialities
After a chocolate-making session at the 35-year-old artisanal lab, Concept Chocolate in Brussels, owner and chocolatier Maxime Pliester sets out three kinds of flavourful, locally produced beer to be paired with some of his fruitier handmade chocolates.
Pairing chocolate with alcohol can be tricky, with even wine often failing to partner up comfortably with the varying textures and tastes of different kinds of chocolate. But chocolate is a crowd-pleaser as is beer, which makes the coupling seem less outrageous than it does when one first hears about it in Belgium—especially since the country is famous for both.