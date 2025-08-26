Beer and chocolate: pairing crowd-pleasers

After a chocolate-making session at the 35-year-old artisanal lab, Concept Chocolate in Brussels, owner and chocolatier Maxime Pliester sets out three kinds of flavourful, locally produced beer to be paired with some of his fruitier handmade chocolates.

Pairing chocolate with alcohol can be tricky, with even wine often failing to partner up comfortably with the varying textures and tastes of different kinds of chocolate. But chocolate is a crowd-pleaser as is beer, which makes the coupling seem less outrageous than it does when one first hears about it in Belgium—especially since the country is famous for both.

“Don’t ask that," barks the otherwise good-natured Pliester when asked the difference between Swiss and Belgian chocolate. He pauses, seems to draw a breath, and answers: “Basically, the Swiss invented milk chocolate but we do all other types. I would take the dark and white, and leave the milk chocolate to the Swiss. Belgian chocolate has more intense flavour, more depth; we are very famous for pralines."

The Concept team of makes about 5,000 pieces of fine chocolate by hand every week, its specialty being customising chocolates into shapes, products or logos for companies, hospitality businesses, institutions and events. While the wine-chocolate tasting at Concept offers wines from around the world, the beer pairing is done only with organic brews made in Brussels. “When you think Brussels, you think beer, you think chocolate. So we decided to show nuances of both together," says Pliester.

View Full Image The fruity, tropical Belgian beers complement the buttery notes of chocolate.

The first beer is an IPA, which Pliester says is “trending at the moment" in the city. The Delta IPA is crafted by the Brussels Beer Project, a decade-old brewery and taproom started by a group of beer lovers and crowdfunded by its fans. Its 6% ABV is refreshing and light, with notes of lychee and passionfruit and a hint of dryness that comes from the Belgian Saison yeast. The sip of the beer is followed by a nibble of a praline filled with a ganache of white chocolate and calamansi, a small citrus fruit from the Phillipines that’s currently the favourite of European pastry chefs and chocolatiers. The fresh yet buttery taste of the chocolate cuts through the dryness of the beer while reinforcing its tropical fruit feel of the beer.

A craggy mound of white and milk chocolate with almonds is next, served with the sour yet fruity Cureghem Kriekland from the city’s L’Ermitage Nanobrasserie. This independent urban brewery gives traditional beermaking techniques a modern twist, and so its Cureghem Kriekland is a Belgian kriek made by macerating fresh cherries in barrel-aged beer for about three months.

Pliester has been careful to pick fruity beers to complement the silken chocolates and pralines that Brussels is famous, so the last pairing is a nice departure. The last beer of the day is the Jambe-de-Bois, a hoppy tripel, served with candied orange peel covered with dark chocolate. The tripel is Belgium’s most popular brew and this one is made by Brasserie de la Senne, one of the oldest breweries in Brussels. At 8% ABV, it’s an aromatic beer with bite and makes for an interesting and unusual pairing with 70% dark chocolate. Traditional pairings try to balance tastes and textures, but this one is spicy, bitter yet zesty all the way.

“You can mix dark chocolate with anything," says Pliester of the surprising combination, “other types of chocolate, any nuts, cheese, bacon, alcohol, marzipan, we’ve been using spices… anything you want and everything is possible."

The writer was in Belgium as a guest of the EU’s More Than Food sustainability campaign.