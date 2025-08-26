Beer and chocolate: pairing crowd-pleasers

The first beer is an IPA, which Pliester says is “trending at the moment" in the city. The Delta IPA is crafted by the Brussels Beer Project, a decade-old brewery and taproom started by a group of beer lovers and crowdfunded by its fans. Its 6% ABV is refreshing and light, with notes of lychee and passionfruit and a hint of dryness that comes from the Belgian Saison yeast. The sip of the beer is followed by a nibble of a praline filled with a ganache of white chocolate and calamansi, a small citrus fruit from the Phillipines that’s currently the favourite of European pastry chefs and chocolatiers. The fresh yet buttery taste of the chocolate cuts through the dryness of the beer while reinforcing its tropical fruit feel of the beer.