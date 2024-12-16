The perfect beer and snack pairings for your next party

Beer is often regarded as one of the finest refreshers. Whether savoured ice-cold on its own or enjoyed alongside delectable food, it is best experienced in the company of friends and shared laughter. Among the widely available range of brews, light beer or lager remains the most popular choice in India. At the same time, other varieties such as wheat beer, Indian Pale Ales (IPAs), ales, seasonal and special launches and even stouts are getting popular. Like wine, pairing beer with food—and even incorporating it into cooking— can be both enjoyable and enlightening.

How to find your ideal beer pairing?

The art of pairing food and beer is a deeply personal journey rooted in each individual's unique flavour profile. To find the perfect combination, start by identifying your favourite street food and envision the beer that would enhance it. Begin by detecting scents in different beers, such as hoppy (floral or citrus), malty (sweet or toasty), fruity (banana or apple), and spicy (clove or pepper). For example, hoppy IPAs work well with spicy dishes like buffalo wings, as the bitterness cuts through the heat. Malty stouts pair beautifully with grilled meats, enhancing their savoury notes, while fruity wheat beers go well with salads and seafood. Crisp lagers complement fried foods, balancing their richness. Attend tastings or food pairing events to learn from experts, but always trust your instincts—personal preference is key in pairing.

The variety of beer styles and snacks available offers countless possibilities to discover flavours that resonate with you. As you explore these options you will not only refine your palate but also gain a deeper appreciation for the rich diversity of both beer and cuisine.

Kebab and rolls

When it comes to pairing street food with beer, there's nothing quite like the classics. Think kebabs and rolls, with their smoky, spicy goodness perfectly matching the crispness of a cold beer. Whether it's juicy seekh kebabs or chicken tikka, a refreshing lager brings out those grilled, savoury notes. And if you're more into a veggie option like a paneer roll, a light wheat beer can make those spices sing. It’s the kind of combo that doesn’t just quench your thirst—it turns each bite into a flavour party.

Chaat and street snacks

Next up is the vibrant world of chaat and other street snacks. Dishes like aloo chaat, dahi puri, and samosas have unique, zesty flavours that can be elevated by pairing with a fruity beer, such as a wheat beer or a fruity IPA. The sweetness and citrus notes of these beers beautifully complement the tangy tamarind and spicy toppings of chaat. For crunchy snacks like masala peanuts and bhujia, a crisp pilsner or lager works wonders, as its light body cuts through the saltiness and enhances the overall snacking experience.

Mumbai-style quick bites

Vada pav, a quintessential Mumbai street food, finds a delightful companion in a crisp lager, which balances the spicy, deep-fried goodness of the vada. On the other hand, pav bhaji pairs beautifully with a malty beer, such as a brown ale, where the sweet caramel notes echo the richness of the butter in the dish. The warmth and spice of pav bhaji can also be complemented by an amber ale, adding to the comfort food factor.

The fritter station

Fritters are a cherished part of every Indian house party, especially when the temperatures drop during monsoon and winter, inviting indulgence in crispy snacks. From bhajias and pakoras to other spicy delights, these treats provide warmth and comfort. They pair wonderfully with a refreshing lager or hoppy IPA, which complements the richness of the fried batter. For an enhanced experience, opt for a stout to uplift the deep flavours of spicy bhajias.

The right pairing can elevate your overall culinary experience and create moments of joy that linger long after the last sip. Cheers!

Authored by Shatbhi Basu, Independent Director, Mount Everest Breweries Limited.