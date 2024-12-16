The perfect beer and snack pairings for your next party
SummaryMalty stouts pair beautifully with grilled meats; and crisp lagers complement fried foods, balancing their richness
Beer is often regarded as one of the finest refreshers. Whether savoured ice-cold on its own or enjoyed alongside delectable food, it is best experienced in the company of friends and shared laughter. Among the widely available range of brews, light beer or lager remains the most popular choice in India. At the same time, other varieties such as wheat beer, Indian Pale Ales (IPAs), ales, seasonal and special launches and even stouts are getting popular. Like wine, pairing beer with food—and even incorporating it into cooking— can be both enjoyable and enlightening.