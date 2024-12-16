The perfect beer and snack pairings for your next party

How to find your ideal beer pairing?

The art of pairing food and beer is a deeply personal journey rooted in each individual's unique flavour profile. To find the perfect combination, start by identifying your favourite street food and envision the beer that would enhance it. Begin by detecting scents in different beers, such as hoppy (floral or citrus), malty (sweet or toasty), fruity (banana or apple), and spicy (clove or pepper). For example, hoppy IPAs work well with spicy dishes like buffalo wings, as the bitterness cuts through the heat. Malty stouts pair beautifully with grilled meats, enhancing their savoury notes, while fruity wheat beers go well with salads and seafood. Crisp lagers complement fried foods, balancing their richness. Attend tastings or food pairing events to learn from experts, but always trust your instincts—personal preference is key in pairing.