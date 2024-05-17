Beets are beating meat on gourmet menus
SummaryThe humble beetroot is being used in fresh, innovative ways to let it shine on fine-dining menus—and it is a surprising hit
Dwight Schrute, the irascible assistant to the regional manager and passionate beet farmer from The Office, would have been happy with this development. The butt of jokes for his devotion to beets—remember the line “Beets. Bears. Battlestar Galactica" arch nemesis Jim Halpert uses to impersonate him?—Dwight’s 60-acre beet farm was symptomatic of something aggressively uncool. But as Office fans would say, ‘Well well well. How the turn tables.’ Dwight is having the last laugh because beets are suddenly cool.
Beetroot, the earthy, deeply unglamorous tuber, is getting a gourmet makeover in kitchens across the world and in India. Chefs are roasting it, pickling it, dehydrating it, making a foam out of it, stuffing it in pasta, using it in cocktails, thin-slicing it into a carpaccio, and even using spherification techniques to create jelly-like globules. It can be found in salads with goat cheese, as a gnocchi, in a kulcha, in a tequila cocktail and in a risotto. During the peak of the pandemic, when chef Ritu Dalmia started retailing meal prep boxes under the brand name Diva Casa, one of the most popular dishes was her famous beetroot and goat cheese risotto. Three years down the line, beets, which have never enjoyed wholesale popularity in Indian home kitchens (with notable exceptions like the Tamil beet poriyal, Bengali “vegetable chop" and Hyderabadi chukandar gosht, mutton slow-cooked with beetroot), have made their mark on gourmet menus.