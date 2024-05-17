Beets are beating meat on gourmet menus

Dwight Schrute, the irascible assistant to the regional manager and passionate beet farmer from The Office , would have been happy with this development. The butt of jokes for his devotion to beets—remember the line “Beets. Bears. Battlestar Galactica" arch nemesis Jim Halpert uses to impersonate him?—Dwight’s 60-acre beet farm was symptomatic of something aggressively uncool. But as Office fans would say, ‘Well well well. How the turn tables.’ Dwight is having the last laugh because beets are suddenly cool.

Beetroot, the earthy, deeply unglamorous tuber, is getting a gourmet makeover in kitchens across the world and in India. Chefs are roasting it, pickling it, dehydrating it, making a foam out of it, stuffing it in pasta, using it in cocktails, thin-slicing it into a carpaccio, and even using spherification techniques to create jelly-like globules. It can be found in salads with goat cheese, as a gnocchi, in a kulcha, in a tequila cocktail and in a risotto. During the peak of the pandemic, when chef Ritu Dalmia started retailing meal prep boxes under the brand name Diva Casa, one of the most popular dishes was her famous beetroot and goat cheese risotto. Three years down the line, beets, which have never enjoyed wholesale popularity in Indian home kitchens (with notable exceptions like the Tamil beet poriyal, Bengali “vegetable chop" and Hyderabadi chukandar gosht, mutton slow-cooked with beetroot), have made their mark on gourmet menus.

During a recent pop-up at The Conservatory in Bengaluru by Mumbai restaurant Bandra Born, chefs Gresham Fernandes and Manoj Shetty plated around 40 stoneware bowls with their signature “Beets Meat" dish. It had beets cooked multiple ways: dehydrated, chewy and almost meaty bits that reminded several diners of prunes; thin-sliced vinegary beet slivers; and a hunk of roasted beet, all of it resting on fermented cream, topped with apple slices, oxalis leaves, and chilli oil. It did beat meat.

“Yes, beetroot has traditionally been underrated. Everyone hates it. That’s why we decided to give it some special treatment, show it some respect," says Fernandes. Beets are interesting, he says, because while they are available through the year, some traits like sugar content and texture keep shifting. Although he mostly works with the regular tuber available at the local market, occasionally his supplier provides varieties like locally grown Italian Chioggia and Candy Cane beets.

“I’ve been working with beets for over 10 years and there’s nothing I haven’t done with it—roasted it, cooked it sou vide, dehydrated it, basted it with butter over 5-6 hours… Dehydrators were not common in India a decade ago, but now you can easily dehydrate raw beetroot, which creates a textural change and gives it a meaty, chewy texture while the sugar content caramelises," he adds. To figure out what goes well with beets, Fernandes thought of mushrooms, which have a similar earthiness, and what goes well with them—goat cheese, cream, sour cream—and voila, it worked with beets too.

View Full Image Beetroot risotto with barley at NAVU Project

A few things have come together to elevate beetroot, including a growing interest among chefs in showcasing vegetables on their own and not just in salads or as an alternative to meat dishes. Chef Hussain Shahzad, executive chef at Hunger Inc who heads the kitchens at Mumbai restaurants The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, and Papas, gives the example of making a mushroom curry because you have a chicken curry on the menu.

Alongside, chefs are using more local and seasonal produce in interesting ways and have adopted modern cooking techniques and adapted them to local ingredients and tastes. Like most root vegetables, beets are versatile and have body, says chef Kanishka Sharma, partner at Bengaluru’s NĀVU Project, and can be roasted, made into chips, baked into crackers, and pureed to be used in a variety of ways. “It’s about letting vegetables shine in their own light," says Sharma, who runs the intimate, bistro-style restaurant with an ingredient-led philosophy with chef Pallavi Menon. “It’s not about replicating the experience of eating meat or providing an alternative to it. We work hard to make sure that we highlight local vegetables on our menu, and beets are inexpensive and easily available through the year," she says. NĀVU has served a beetroot risotto made with barley, finished with horseradish and garnished with fennel and pickled baby beets, as well as a beetroot dish with fresh mulberries.

Sharma doesn't agree that beets are inherently boring. “I am from the south, and I grew up eating beet dishes in my mother's kitchen," she says. Chef Johnson Ebenezer of Farmlore in Bengaluru agrees. “In Tamil Nadu, beets are quite popular and common… not just beetroot poriyal but in, say, a simmering chicken dish to which you add some beets for body and colour," he says. The farm-to-fork restaurant grows its own variety of beets, including baby beets and yellow ones, and its menu often features beet dishes, from soups to sorbets. “One of the predominant attributes of beets is the colour, so it allows you to harness this in interesting ways," says Ebenezer. Farmlore has served beets in the form of a sorbet with rose jelly, beetroot ice cream with chocolate over it, spiced soups and cold soups. “One particular dish we do is pick beetroot and cut them fine slices, compress with fennel and serve it with a sorbet made with oranges. Beets are very colourful, so there is a lot of opportunity to play along," adds the chef.

View Full Image Beet Sorbet at Farmlore

Working with vegetables like beets poses something of a challenge to chefs and gives them a chance to get creative, says Shahzad. It’s surprising how ubiquitous beetroot juice is in the kitchen, he says—used as a pickling liquid, in pasta or bread dough, to chicken liver pate to bring out a richer colour, and in practically all tomato-based sauces—but finally, the spotlight is on the root vegetable itself.

The current summer menu at The Bombay Canteen features a Smoked Beetroot Kulcha inspired by Kolkata’s beetroot cutlet, for which beetroot is grated and cooked in mustard oil with a blend of onions, tomatoes, spices and mashed potatoes. Topped with a local feta and sprinkled with poppy seeds, the kulcha is garnished with yellow and red baby beets and mustard greens. There’s also the a creamy Beetroot Poriyal hummus, inspired by the Tamil beetroot stir-fry with coconut. Hussain’s favourite is the thayir sadam at Papa’s with beetroot, goat cheese, and the aromatic herb shiso, which reminds him of his childhood in Chennai. “It’s made with sushi rice and goat’s cheese and served with slow-cooked beetroot, which is dehydrated and rehydrated till it is intensely flavoured," says the chef.

View Full Image A reimagined 'Beet Poriyal' at The Bombay Canteen

If you’re excited to try using beetroot at home, you couldn’t go wrong with Yotam Ottolenghi’s advice. Instead of pressure-cooking the life out of the tuber, roast it whole in the oven for an hour and toss it into a salad, slice it and eat it as is with some olive oil or cheese, or bake thin salted slices into savoury crackers.