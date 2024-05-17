Beets are beating meat on gourmet menus

Sharma doesn't agree that beets are inherently boring. “I am from the south, and I grew up eating beet dishes in my mother's kitchen," she says. Chef Johnson Ebenezer of Farmlore in Bengaluru agrees. “In Tamil Nadu, beets are quite popular and common… not just beetroot poriyal but in, say, a simmering chicken dish to which you add some beets for body and colour," he says. The farm-to-fork restaurant grows its own variety of beets, including baby beets and yellow ones, and its menu often features beet dishes, from soups to sorbets. “One of the predominant attributes of beets is the colour, so it allows you to harness this in interesting ways," says Ebenezer. Farmlore has served beets in the form of a sorbet with rose jelly, beetroot ice cream with chocolate over it, spiced soups and cold soups. “One particular dish we do is pick beetroot and cut them fine slices, compress with fennel and serve it with a sorbet made with oranges. Beets are very colourful, so there is a lot of opportunity to play along," adds the chef.