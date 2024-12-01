Sip on Bengaluru: Cocktails inspired by the city’s scents
SummarySoka, a bar in Bengaluru, is serving a limited menu that distills the scents of the city, from the grassy smells of Cubbon Park to the Karaga festival's camphor-heavy air, into a drink
You can see that the servers at Soka are fully invested in its complex new limited menu inspired by the scents of Bengaluru. At each table of the intimate 38-seater bar, servers take guests through the details of the five cocktails in the menu, Vāsané, which positions itself as an “olfactory archive of Bengaluru".
The first drink that arrives is “Strictly Couples", a tall glass of smoky light-green fluid with a generous amount of chili salt rim, accompanied by a small cloche. “Take off the cloche and inhale the smell under the dome quickly," instructs the server. I take a whiff and the sharp smell of freshly cut grass wafts up. The cocktail itself is cucumber-forward, made of Patron Silver tequila, orange liqueur, jalapeños, clarified cucumber, chilli tincture, and tonic. It was inspired by the city’s iconic Cubbon Park, and is an interpretation of its distinct scent identity.