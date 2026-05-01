If there's a queue, it has be ‘benne dosa’

Benne dosa for ₹99”, reads a board outside Maa Annapurna, a small eatery tucked between coffee shops and snack joints in a residential neighbourhood in Mumbai’s western suburb of Andheri. The menu has the usual idli-vada, chaat and pav bhaji. But the real draw is the benne dosa. With the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan campus a few blocks away, it has, in just a couple of weeks, become a favourite among students and those in nearby PG accommodations.
Even as his small eatery clocks over 100 benne dosas daily, owner Animesh Shah says he is perplexed by the long queues at a popular dosa spot in the city. He had introduced the special price as a limited-time offer for students from 12-6pm last month.
The queues are for real, and few know this better than Benne in Bandra. Founded by Akhil Iyer and Shriya Narayan, it popularised the buttery soft and crisp dosa in Mumbai when they opened in 2024. For the duo, it was a way to pay homage to the darshinis, the quick-service vegetarian south Indian restaurants of Bengaluru. Benne has since then expanded to three more outlets, including two in the city, and one in the Capital. Its self-service kiosk system, where customers place their orders and pay digitally, has transformed the dynamics of quick-service dining. Iyer and Narayan’s simple approach to champion one dish has now created a buzz of a different kind. Today, if you drive past its outposts, you will find people patiently waiting, often under umbrellas, to be let in.
Benne in Kannada means butter, and that, more than anything else defines a good benne dosa (or dose). While there are no documented records tracing its origin, the most widely accepted account credits it to a woman named Chennamma, who came up with a slightly thick and spongy dosa in the 1930s, at her small shack in Davangere, about 260km from Bengaluru. The batter is said to have ragi or finger millet, but it was later improvised with rice, dal and puffed rice. What set it apart was blobs of white butter, or benne—not ghee, while roasting it. The original version is typically served with palya, a white mashed potato filling (without turmeric) alongside a spicy coconut chutney, and of course, more butter on top.
In Mumbai, the hype gathered pace as others joined the bandwagon. Namma opened in late 2024, offering benne dosa alongside Mangalore buns and goli baje. Around the same time, Karnataka Tiffin Room (KTR) came up, followed by a second outlet last month. A few weeks ago, people began to queue up for benne dosa outside The Rameshwaram Cafe as the Bengaluru restaurant made its debut in the city. Popular QSRs specialising in south Indian food, such as Banana Leaf, have since added benne dosa to their menus.