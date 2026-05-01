If there's a queue, it has be ‘benne dosa’

The queues are for real, and few know this better than Benne in Bandra. Founded by Akhil Iyer and Shriya Narayan, it popularised the buttery soft and crisp dosa in Mumbai when they opened in 2024. For the duo, it was a way to pay homage to the darshinis, the quick-service vegetarian south Indian restaurants of Bengaluru. Benne has since then expanded to three more outlets, including two in the city, and one in the Capital. Its self-service kiosk system, where customers place their orders and pay digitally, has transformed the dynamics of quick-service dining. Iyer and Narayan’s simple approach to champion one dish has now created a buzz of a different kind. Today, if you drive past its outposts, you will find people patiently waiting, often under umbrellas, to be let in.