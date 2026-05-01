If there's a queue, it has be ‘benne dosa’

Rituparna Roy is a features writer based in Mumbai with close to two decades of experience in print Read more

and digital media. She began her career on the news desk at DNA newspaper in Pune, followed by stints at Times Internet Ltd and the digital food platform India Food Network in Mumbai. She has been writing about food for over a decade, and as a freelance writer has contributed to Indian and international publications such as The Hindu, BBC Travel, Conde Nast Traveller India, Roads & Kingdoms, Eater and Bon Appétit, before joining Mint Lounge full-time in 2025. Her interests lie in exploring the cultural significance of food, its origin stories and the ways in which they influence how we eat. She is curious about India's evolving dining landscape and the chefs driving culinary innovation. Her essay on “Food, Memory and Migration” has been published in the book “Food, Culture and Society in India” by Berghahn Books. Currently, she oversees the editorial strategy for the food section of Mint Lounge. Her vacations are almost always centred around food, and guided by what locals eat.

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