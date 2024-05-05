Enjoy tea like the Bridgertons
SummaryIn London, there are many ways to embrace your inner queen and a regal high tea is one of them
One of the most interesting places to have high tea, particularly if you are a fan of the Netflix show Bridgerton, is at The Lanesborough London. The majestic hotel, which has hosted celebrities like Sylvester Stallone, Madonna and Cher lies, in the heart of Belgravia, near Hyde Park. On entering, you feel like you have gone back in time, to an era of balls and long gowns, of extravagance and fine arts.