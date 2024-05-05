Enjoy tea like the Bridgertons

One of the most interesting places to have high tea, particularly if you are a fan of the Netflix show Bridgerton , is at The Lanesborough London. The majestic hotel, which has hosted celebrities like Sylvester Stallone, Madonna and Cher lies, in the heart of Belgravia, near Hyde Park. On entering, you feel like you have gone back in time, to an era of balls and long gowns, of extravagance and fine arts.

Also read: How to create an inviting summer table

Last May, The Lanesborough London teamed up with Netflix and Shondaland to launch a high tea inspired by the show, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Post the launch of the new season of Bridgerton in May, this will become a Bridgerton-themed high tea.

The afternoon tea is served at the Regency-style dining room, The Lanesborough Grill. As I enter—I was in London last month—liveried butlers guide me to a table where a copy of the menu, complete with a royal seal and touches of gold, sits delicately on napkins. The dining area is an atrium, under a glass dome. It’s a beautiful space, with majestic chandeliers, bas-relief artwork, gentle pastel shades, a patterned blue carpet, and wooden furniture. The gentle strains of the piano playing instrumental versions of pop numbers from Bridgerton waft around the space.

I start by placing an order for tea—the selection goes beyond Earl Grey, and includes a tangy rhubarb and vanilla green tea, a delicate white apricot, and an herby Moroccan mint. Besides the tea, there’s champagne, and a special cocktail—the bright red Queen Charlotte cocktail with Fords Gin and a touch of vanilla sweetness and lychee.

My high tea, the creation of The Lanesborough London’s head pastry chef, Salvatore Mungiovino, comes on a three-tiered silver stand. It’s delicate and dainty as expected, and I start from the bottom and make my way up the platter. The finger sandwiches are served cold—there’s a tea-cured salmon paired with lemon and capers for a salty bite, a Coronation chicken with extra sweetness from raisins; an egg and mayonnaise mixture with mustard; and a cucumber with cream cheese and basil. What’s a high tea without scones? This one has three: an intense Montgomery cheddar with cheese custard, raisin, and a plain scone tucked in a tea towel. They are accompanied by clotted cream, lemon curd and a sweet strawberry jam.

The pastries are undoubtedly pretty and sweet. Your Majesty is dedicated to Queen Charlotte and sits at the top of the silver stand. It is a Crème Bavaroise creation with a salted caramel centre, an almond base and a royal icing edible crown with pearls. The sticky caramel helps cut through the richness. King George Dreams of Venus is inspired by the king’s love for astronomy and is a sphere, glazed a royal blue, filled with chocolate mousse and a jasmine-infused dark chocolate ganache. Danbury Delight is hued in purple and contains a pistachio gateau with vanilla, and tempered chocolate. The Lady Violet is this queen’s favourite, because it has mango and coconut paired in a custardy compote.

The high tea was an experience, for sure, more so because I am a fan of the show. I enjoyed the sandwiches the most, and the tea selection, which was anything but boring, and you can order refills. The pastries were a bit too sweet for me. At £80-95 (around ₹8,400-9,970), this high tea is quite the treat.

Joanna Lobo is a Goa-based journalist.