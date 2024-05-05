Enjoy tea like the Bridgertons

The pastries are undoubtedly pretty and sweet. Your Majesty is dedicated to Queen Charlotte and sits at the top of the silver stand. It is a Crème Bavaroise creation with a salted caramel centre, an almond base and a royal icing edible crown with pearls. The sticky caramel helps cut through the richness. King George Dreams of Venus is inspired by the king’s love for astronomy and is a sphere, glazed a royal blue, filled with chocolate mousse and a jasmine-infused dark chocolate ganache. Danbury Delight is hued in purple and contains a pistachio gateau with vanilla, and tempered chocolate. The Lady Violet is this queen’s favourite, because it has mango and coconut paired in a custardy compote.