7 books for the chai nerd

For two years, I have seesawed between Bengaluru and Puducherry, enjoying pleasant weather year-round. Until summer arrived last month and both towns turned unrelentingly hot. Some cribbing later, I decided that the only way to get through it was to quieten down and wait for it to pass. The tea of choice this season is the cold brew (made simply by refrigerating a tall glass or jug of tea leaves and water for 6 hours or longer; I prefer white tea and fruit tea blends) and to keep me company, I sought some summer reading. There is a certain synchronicity at play I think, for I stumbled upon more than one tea book recently. What I have here is a booklist if you are looking for something to help you build a better understanding of the world of tea.