On a gourmet burger and sando trail in Delhi
SummaryThe perfect burgers and sandwiches in Delhi are by chefs who are focusing on meats, breads and sauces that ooze flavour
Away from the overcrowded Hauz Khas Village, Pete’s Deli, started by chef Tushar Alagh a little less than two years ago, is slowly making its mark as one of the best places to enjoy a good sandwich in Delhi.It’s easyto miss the sleek red shop sign in this quiet lane of Hauz Khas Market, which also has the microbrewery Fort City and the hole-in-the-wall Vietnamese restaurant Little Saigon with options for pork, chicken and tofu banh mi.
A 15-minute drive from Hauz Khas Market is Priya Market that houses the OG burger place Aku’s—The Burger Co. and the year-old Chard with burgers chased down by light and refreshing clarified cocktails.