On a gourmet burger and sando trail in Delhi

“Pete’s Deli started as an experiment in 2022 and it took off through word of mouth. I like to play around with my food and every once in a while I will have a secret menu with stuff that’s not on the regular menu," says Alagh, 32. He is a stickler for getting the ingredients right and one of their best-sellers is the pastrami sandwich. Prepping the meat for it takes about six days. Buff meat is slightly hard, so he injects it with brine and lets it rest for about six days. Then it is dried and cooked in the oven for six-eight hours, followed by smoking for close to two hours. The final step is steaming, which gives it the melt-in-the-mouth texture.