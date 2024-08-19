4 places to explore Copenhagen’s new Nordic cuisine
SummaryWell known globally for their culinary prowess, these Copenhagen restaurants offer a taste of seasonality, sustainability and ethical production
For most visitors to Copenhagen, exploring the culinary scene is a key draw. The capital city of Denmark has an impressive 26 Michelin stars across 15 restaurants, awarded by the Guide Michelin Nordic Cities 2024. Noma, Jordnær and Geranium with three stars each are often at the top of every gourmand’s list.
What also put Copenhagen’s dining scene on the global map was the New Nordic cuisine movement (encompassing Nordic and Scandinavian countries of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland). In 2004, The Nordic Kitchen Manifesto was crafted by chefs and food industry leaders and focused on purity, seasonality, sustainability, and ethical production. It aimed to elevate Nordic cuisine to a global standard by innovating traditional foods while promoting health and quality.