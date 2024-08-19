4 places to explore Copenhagen’s new Nordic cuisine

Try the marinated herring with sour cream, new potatoes, pickled mustard seeds and roasted buckwheat kernels. The play of textures and flavours with each bite makes this a wonderful start. It does not get simpler than a topping of lightly baked tomatoes, smoked emulsion, apples and crispy fried onions; unlikely pairings that come together so well. Potato fans will love this version, which comes along with cottage cheese, lovage (a perennial plant with celery undertones) emulsion, pickled onions and asparagus. And the beef tartare brings top quality meat together with rhubarb, kohlrabi, roasted hazelnuts and lemon thyme. There is plenty more to choose from. Just remember that Smørrebrøds are available only for lunch here.