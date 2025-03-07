25 must-try dessert destinations to hit that sweet spot

It is 9.30pm, and there is a patient, gregarious crowd outside the newly opened LICK (Lavonne Ice Cream Kitchen) in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar. Inside, the energy is almost nightclub-like, with peppy music, neon lights, and servers bustling about scooping ice-cream into shiny golden cups and arranging elaborate sundaes. “People crave new dining experiences, and desserts are delivering," says chef Vinesh Johny, co-founder. “Dessert has evolved in India. From a time when people thought macarons were ‘too expensive’, we now have super-specialised patisseries doing only one thing and doing it well — tarts, or gelato, or cupcakes. There is a lot of scope for innovation and reimagination, and for desserts to be the primary attraction when you dine out," says Johny.

Whether it’s dessert bars, gelato bars, Japanese and Korean dessert spots or good old cafes known more for their sweet treats, desserts have become the star of the show when it comes to dining out. Restaurants, especially high-end ones, have extensive dessert menus featuring gourmet concoctions—where once we went straight for the caramel pudding or black forest pastry, we are now offered compotes and coulis and choux pastries, with chefs marrying French pastry techniques with Indian ingredients and flavours.

One of the vanguards of India’s dessert landscape is Pooja Dhinghra, who started Le15 Patisserie in 2010, making bold innovations like infusing macarons with local flavours. “We had green chilli macarons, masala chai macarons and paan ones, inspired by Dadar market. They stayed on our menu for a long time and now come back for Diwali," says Dhingra. She believes influences like these make Mumbai’s dessert experience unique, also exemplified by places like Bombay Sweet Shop and Maska Bakery, both of which offer contemporary modaks and gujiyas during the festive season.

Where the likes of Le 15 Patisserie led the way, we are now seeing an explosion of dessert options in urban India. Even Delhi, which till a few years ago didn’t see too many experimentations barring OGs like Big Chill and Wenger’s, is witnessing the beginnings of a sweet revolution. New dessert bars like Torte in Gurgram, founded by chef Rhea Wadhawan in 2019, specialise in what it calls “experimental yet nostalgic desserts".

Chefs are also pushing the boundaries of what we understand as dessert. If LICK does an Avocado Toast ice-cream scoop and Subko has Curry Leaf Infused White Chocolate Cashews, chef Jenny Clinta, who runs Sakaré in Bengaluru, whips up a five-course dessert-tasting menu every weekend that features unusual creations like the Concombre (pickled cucumbers, kiwi, lemon curd and cucumber granita).

Arriving at this list of our favourite dessert spots around the country was not easy, and we do not claim it is either exhaustive or objective. It is also not a ranking, and we have merely grouped our suggestions by cities (or state, as in the case of Goa) below.

Besides the team, we reached out to foodies, food writers, chefs, and people clued in to the dining out scene in various cities to compile a list of places that not only serve great desserts but are (mostly) standalone, indie, chef-run brands. The focus was also on physical outlets, because we see a huge surge in the culture of going out for desserts, so cloud kitchens and home-bakers, alas, could not be included; we also looked for new-ish places that are less than five years old (or have opened newer outposts). We hope you enjoy this list and find yourself heading out this weekend for some sweet delights!

BENGALURU

SAKARÉ

HRBR Layout, Bengaluru

Chef Jenny Clinta, who grew up in the Andamans and went to Normandy in France for training, runs Sakaré, a dessert club where she curates a five-course dessert menu every weekend. The ingredient-driven menu changes every month, depending on seasonal produce, usually starting with a sweet-savoury bread course and moving on to sophisticated and light desserts. Past menus have included Clinta’s signature deconstructed gajar ka halwa; a take on the French millefeuille with a caramelised white chocolate cremeux and fresh strawberries; and La Vie En Rose (Rooh Afza-infused rose apple, fermented star fruit and candied rose petals).

Must-have: The five-course dessert-tasting menu

LICK: LAVONNE ICE CREAM KITCHEN

Indiranagar, Bengaluru

View Full Image The Strawberry Milk Shake scoop at LICK

If the queues outside are anything to go by, this is the hottest dessert spot in Bengaluru right now, serving up scoops and sundaes made fresh in a buzzy, neon-lit space with a high-energy vibe. Watermelon Feta, Carrot Milk, Avocado Toast, Lemon Strawberry, Strawberry Tomato and Melon-Ginger are just some of the scoop flavours to blow your mind here while the sundaes are complex, textured creations, such as Beach Party (toasted coconut ice-cream and tropical fruit sorbet with mango and pineapple confit, coconut tres leches, tropical coulis, with pineapple shaved ice and boba) or Kaapi Crunch (filter coffee and tiramisu ice-cream with feuilletine crunch). What’s more, they have drool bowls for your pets as well.

Must-have: Pinkie Swear (lychee and raspberry ice cream sitting over creme fraiche cheesecake, lychee pannacotta, berry confit, pickled berries, topped with raspberry paper)

NENAPU

JP Nagar, Bengaluru

The barely three-month-old Nenapu bakery+bistro has managed to earn a lot more than hype on the Gram. Founded by Bengalurean Aniz Abbas and Punekar Amabrish Nimkar, it has loyalists declaring its croissants to be the best in town. Including classic treats like the butter croissant and pain au chocolat, Nenapu bakes everything—including pillowy shokupan (Japanese milk bread)—fresh every day. The Nenapu Bounty, a rendition of the good ol’ Bounty chocolate bar, is a crispy, flaky tart (made from laminated chocolate puff dough) with a generous topping of whipped hazelnut chocolate ganache, coconut fudge and coconut whip. Besides the bakery, Nenapu (Kannada for memory) has a limited savoury menu and serves a good range of coffees and cold beverages—the refreshing Espresso Mosambi is a clear winner.

Must-have: Nenapu Bounty; Cinnamon Swirl with a cup of Espresso Mosambi

MÄKI PATISSERIE

Indiranagar, Bengaluru

View Full Image Lemon & Lavender Bento Cake at Maki Patisserie (Instagram)

Mäki Patisserie by chef Aarohi Sanghvi prides itself on its ever-evolving menu. Just last month, it made the hit Strawberry Fraisier Bento Cake, with layers of vanilla sponge, strawberry compote, fresh strawberries and vanilla mousseline cream, a classic French dessert originally created to highlight seasonal strawberries. Their Tonka Chocolate Cake, Caramel Eclairs, Sticky Date & Dulce Cake with Orange Marmalade and exquisite bento cakes are all world-class, but they arguably make the best Basque Cheesecake in the country. The central location of the patisserie, with its minimal, airy decor and ovens on show, is also a draw.

Must-have: Burnt Basque Cheesecake, bento cakes

DELHI-NCR

MONIQUE

Friends Colony and Khan Market, New Delhi

Located inside a boutique hotel in Friends Colony, Café Monique offers a flavour of the south of France with its white-blue minimalistic decor and a delicious range of pastries and desserts, all inspired by the recipes of chef Maxime Montay’s grandmother, Monique.

Besides the light and flaky croissants and tarts, there’s Le Chambord, which combines dark chocolate and raspberry. The Le Paris-Brest Pistache, a pistachio-meets-orange twist on the traditional French Paris-Brest choux pastry, is perfect for spring afternoons. The Chocolate Madeleines should be savoured with their silky hot chocolate, and the gluten-free La Pavlova aux Fruits des Bois is a melt-in-the-mouth experience. Their savoury items like the Chicken Croque-Monsieur (also available in an avocado version) are also worth trying. Follow it with a portion of crispy yet soft French toast with seasonal fruits and ice cream. Classic at its best.

Must-have: French toast with seasonal fruits and ice cream and Le Paris-Brest Pistache

View Full Image Le Paris-Brest Pistache at Monique.

MIAM

Lado Sarai, New Delhi

Bani Nanda’s Miam patisserie is known for its Belgian dark chocolate and salted caramel cake. But we insist you try their twice baked Gooey Chocolate Cake—it’s a perfect pick-me-up pastry-meets-dessert choice. If you are not into cakes, there’s an Australian Macadamia Shortbread that combines macadamia flour with macadamia praline, orange marmalade and namelaka (a slightly firm style of ganache), and chef Nanda’s take on the Burnt Basque Cheesecake that comes flavoured with orange zest and cinnamon.

The best part is their pet-friendly Doggo Cake, made with peanut butter, carrots, rice flour and oats.

Must-have: Gooey Chocolate Cake

ARTS ROOM

Eldeco Centre, New Delhi

A newly opened vintage-style restaurant in Delhi’s latest dining destination Eldeco Centre, Arts Room’s menu offers a new take on classic desserts from across the world. Like Wimbledon, which brings together meringue, matcha-soaked sponge, strawberry and mint, or Bandel Basque Cheesecake served with nolen gur ice cream, or Courchevel Campfire that has a large plate full of marshmallows, Graham crackers, malted chocolate sauce, chocolate sticks, blackberries, peanut butter and seasonal fruits. There’s also a pastry section that offers seasonal fruit tarts, croissants and pastries, and a range of savoury dishes like Spatchcock Chicken that comes with Togarashi Wasabi Mash, Pistachio Tuile and Salad, and Lobster and Caviar made using cognac and Sevruga Caviar.

Must-have: Wimbledon

TORTE EXPERIENTIAL DESSERT BAR

The Boulevard, Gurugram

View Full Image 'The Floating Swan' at Torte (Instagram)

The newest kid on the restaurant block is Torte in Gurugram. From wall-to-ground windows overlooking coconut trees to mirrors painted with a garden, and cocktails and desserts garnished with flower petals, the place’s offerings scream Instagram-worthy. Among the highlights are The Floating Swan (a swan-shaped choux pastry with lemon white chocolate ganache, lemon gel, blueberry compote and butterfly pea sauce) and Over Easy Egg (vanilla mousse with mango compote, topped with passion fruit gel, chocolate soil, Belgian chocolate ganache and mango coconut sauce). There’s a wide range of eclairs topped with flavourful ganache options and croissants, and ample savoury items to choose from, including Kaffir Lime Chicken and Avocado Croast (a take on a stuffed croissant).

Must-have: The Floating Swan

KOLKATA

BONNE FEMME

Hindustan Park, Kolkata

View Full Image 'Daab Delight' at Bonne Femme (Instagram)

When the scion of an iconic confectionery enterprise starts a restaurant, expectations run high. Bonne Femme on Rashbehari Avenue in south Kolkata is the brainchild of Sudip Mullick of the Balaram and Radharaman Mullick mishti empire. The menu is eclectic, a mix of good ol’ Kolkata favourites like Chicken Dak Bungalow and adventurous innovations like Chicken Baked Rasogolla. But it’s the desserts that take the cake.

Take your pick from a traditional cheesecake with a twist (topped with a donut and a scoop of ice cream), a chocolate souffle nestled in an orange, or Zaq-e-Shahi, a Mughal-era dessert of tiny gulab jamuns in a bed of rabri. If you like subtler flavours, try Daab Delight, a concoction made of cottage cheese and coconut flesh served in half a green coconut.

Must-have: Daab Delight

LILLE DESSERT BAR

Park Street, Kolkata

Park Street has a new address to satisfy sugar cravings —Lille Dessert Bar. The menu features decadent, hand-crafted desserts in pop colours and opulent textures—from pretty-looking entremets like the seven-tiered Vanilla Berry to the Maritozzi (crème Chantilly and strawberry compote in brioche-like buns). Their buttery tarts topped with silken custard flavoured with lemons; a sinful combination of coffee-soaked Jaconde (almond-flavoured) sponge; and rum-infused ganache and mascarpone mousse are best-sellers.

Must-have: Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Kunafa Tart, inspired by the viral chocolate bar Can’t Get Knafeh of It

MUMBAI

TWENTYSEVEN BAKEHOUSE

Bandra West and Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

View Full Image Choux at TwentySeven Bakehouse (Photo courtesy @twentysevenbakehouse on instagram)

There’s something about the hands of pastry chef Rachelle Andrade who heads the kitchen at TwentySeven Bakehouse. The clipped nails and burn scars are proof of the dedication she puts in perfecting the bakery’s florentines, biscottis and gluten-free orange almond cake. These reached celebrity status when they were picked as part of the goodie bag for the TV show Koffee with Karan. The crunchy, caramelly florentines are usually made on request and if you are lucky you will occasionally find them at one of their two outlets in Bandra West and Mahalaxmi. The menu is centered around European-style nostalgic baked items and some have a gourmet twist. Their seasonal drops like the roasted strawberries and balsamic glaze maritozzo and the delightful Christmas cookie box are worth the wait.

Must-have: Florentine, hazelnut biscotti, chouxs and palmier

VANILLA MIEL CAFÉ

Bandra West, Mumbai

Vanilla Miel started off as a delivery kitchen and won hearts with their tarts, dessert platters and entrements. In November, they opened a café complete with breakfast options, pour-over-inspired tiramisu and laminated pastries. It’s the newest spot in Bandra West for fresh bakes like the churro reimagined as a donut with a crispy sugar and cinnamon coating and layered with gianduja cremeux. A unique feature on the menu is a short and sweet selection of dessert coffees.

Must-have: Berry passion tart, cinlettes (cinnamon sugar crisps) and the seasonal strawberries with vanilla cream

BOMBAY SWEET SHOP

Kala Ghoda, Mumbai

Last October, the contemporary mithai brand Bombay Sweet Shop opened its second late-night dessert spot in the city at Kala Ghoda. It’s the place to visit to satisfy midnight sugar cravings with sweet treats like gulab jamun churros, coffee rasgulla tiramisu and ice creams. You can also dig into a plate of chole bhature served mezze-style, pyaaz kachori and avo papdi followed by a generous helping of dessert.

Must-have: Coffee rasgulla tiramisu

SUBKO CACAO SHOP

Colaba, Mumbai

It’s not merely a shop, but also Mumbai’s first chocolate factory in the heritage neighbourhood of Colaba. At 2,000 sq. ft, the space is massive. It is designed as an experience centre complete with a museum for homegrown cacao. The hot-sellers are the chocolate cubes available in flavours such as pista cherry, almond seabuckthorn and the playful PB&J (peanut butter and jam). There’s chocolate to be eaten, drunk and explored at the multiple workshops and factory tours, including one on spending a day at the mill, making chocolate bars and tasting cacao pulp.

Must-have: Toffees named Beta Bites, Cacao Terroir Bars, Classic Hot Chocolate, Podi Milk Chocolate Almonds, Sourdough toast with assorted chocolate spreads

CHENNAI

FINALE PATISSERIE

Alwarpet, Chennai

View Full Image Macarons at Finale Patisserie (Photo courtesy finale.patisserie@instagram)

A small space with a large communal table and a larger kitchen in the heart of south Chennai’s Alwarpet, dessert at Finale Patisserie is all about style and presentation. The long display counter at this pastry shop is a delight to gaze at, filled with all sorts of goodies from oyster-shaped macarons and chocolate pavlova to butter croissants and sugar cookies. Finale’s founder Anuhya Reddy, an architect-turned baker who trained at London’s Le Cordon Bleu, also runs baking classes, teaching adults as well as children to churn gourmet ice cream and prepare choux pastry and profiteroles.

Must-have: Brioche donut, tiramisu

BRØD BAKERY

Injambakkam, Chennai

Everything about Brød Bakery evokes the image of Scandinavia, from the white, minimalist interiors to the long teak-wood-stained table and bench reminiscent of outdoor saunas. And then of course, there is the sourdough, cinnamon gifler, fudgy chocolate kladdkaka, cardamom crox, Swedish semla, and other breads and cakes in the tiny bakery named for the Danish word for bread. Like many other pandemic business babies, owner Subika Ganesan started as a home baker before opening the all-day café on Chennai’s East Coast Road, where most locals head during the weekend for everything from surfing to relaxing at their farmhouses.

Must-have: Apple croissant, Pain au Chocolate

MAISON INDULGENCE

Alwarpet, Chennai

Choosing outdoor seating is brave in muggy Chennai but the cakes at Maison Indulgence more than make up for the weather. The name couldn’t be more descriptive of the tres leches, kunafa bars, cookies, sundaes, hot chocolate bombs and choux buns that chef and owner Janani Kannan has conceptualised for this dessert-first café that also serves sandwiches, pasta and sourdough pizza. There’s also a little counter at which you can make your own dessert—the chocolate bar is prepared by their team and you can then choose your own toppings and decorate it yourself. It’s fun—just as dessert should be.

Must-have: Scones with clotted cream, Chocolate Indulgence—and the DIY chocolate bars

GOA

LARDER + FOLK

Panaji, Goa

It has one of the best cookies that you can sink your teeth into: the perfect crunch, not too crumbly and with enough chocolate to make the world seem a better place. Larder + Folk, helmed by Priyanka Sardessai and her husband, Siddharth Sumitran, is a place meant for indulgence. Of the sweetest kind.

On offer are exquisite creations, easy on the eye and delicious to boot. There are bombolinis, sugar dusted and packed with vanilla, tiramisu or coconut lime; crunchy cookies as big as your hand, moist banana cake, and the newest creation, a cinnamon croissant cereal. They also serve stellar sandwiches and good coffee.

Must-have: Bombolinis, cookies

PADARIA PRAZERES

Panaji, Goa

View Full Image Mango Choux Bun at Padaria Prazeres (Photo courtesy padariaprazeres@instagram)

There are some places in Goa that are worthy of being in every guidebook and on every tourist wish list. Ralph Prazeres and Stacy Gracias’ café Padaria Prazeres may have become popular with the hipster crowd but their food is as good as the day they began in 2021. Go here for the chance to try some of the best pastéis de nata (Portuguese custard tarts) in the state. Being a café, they do sandwiches, small bites and beverages, but their patisserie and viennoiserie are exemplary: cookies; chocolate and banana cake; stuffed Berliners, palmier, Danishes and croissants. Look out for daily specials.

Must-have: Pastéis de nata

MOMOKA

Panaji, Goa

View Full Image 'Liam's Teddy Bear' at Momoka

It’s a sleeping teddy bear, cute and cuddly until you slash into it. Liam’s Teddy Bear is made of 46% Belgian chocolate mousse shielding a raspberry compote centre. It is the star dessert at the two-year-old Momoka in Panaji. Momoka is a cute space with Japanese curios, posters, and an array of sweets and plated desserts like yuzu cookies, Hokkaido tarts, souffle cheesecake; the treats are seasonal. Don’t expect sushi or ramen here.

Must-have: Liam’s Teddy Bear or Pebu, the “dog" made of Japanese black sesame paste, salted caramel and crispies

CREAM CHOC

Siolim, Anjuna, Miramar and Porvorim, Goa

Need a midnight treat? Craving a pick-me-up? All roads lead to Cream Choc. This gelato spot has become everyone’s go-to for icy treats, since it first opened in Anjuna. Davide Passarella just wanted to serve people good gelati and through Cream Choc—now in Siolim, Miramar, and Porvorim—has been consistently doing it for a decade. The gelati are cool, creamy and delicious with flavours that are familiar: chocolate truffle, hazelnut, After Eight, bubblegum, rum and raisin, Bailey’s kahlua; there are some vegan options too. Cream Choc also does shakes, sorbets, frozen yogurts and some savoury dishes.

Must-have: Any gelato

HYDERABAD

MANAM CHOCOLATE KARKHANA

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

View Full Image The cafe at Manam Chocolate Karkhana

Named one of TIME magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places 2024", the “chocolate karkhana" run by Indian bean-to-bar chocolate company Manam is a truly wondrous space where you can watch every step of the process of converting cacao beans into the rich, magical product we know; attend chocolate-tasting workshops, including making your own signature chocolate bar; shop for Manam’s huge range of cacao products; hang out at the lush cafe; and taste their chocolate-based desserts made fresh every day, ranging from single-serve pastries to loaf cakes, tarts, layered cakes, macarons and an assortment of Viennoiserie.

Must-have: Fig & Mascarpone Tart (whipped mascarpone and white chocolate with fig chunks, raspberries and maple and fig jam)

MYSURU

SAPA BAKERY

Gokulam, Mysuru

View Full Image Raspberry mousse, raspberry gel, and coconut whipped ganache Eclair

While this German bakery, started by Dina Weber in 2019, is best-known for its Christmas stollen, it puts out a weekly menu on its Instagram page that includes treats like Strawberry Cream Cheese Doughnut, the Linzer Torte (spiced hazelnut and walnut biscuit layered with strawberry and raspberry jam), Passion Fruit Milk Chocolate Choux and Viennoiserie favourites like the Strawberry Cream Cheese Danish.

Must-have: Apple Crumble Tea Cake

KOCHI

PANDHAL CAKE SHOP

Pottakuzhi, Kochi

While the Pandhal Cake Shop in Fort Kochi has been delighting tourists since 1984 (it is, perhaps, the most Instagrammed spot in Fort Kochi), this new edition opened just last month to give the rest of Kochi an experience of its many delights, from Sachertorte (a chocolate cake of Viennese origin made with apricot-flavoured chocolate), decadent Chocolate Pyramid, Black and White Torte Cake to Sticky Toffee Cake. One of Pandhal’s biggest attractions is the Mattanchère Spice Cake, a plum cake infused with honey-soaked fruits left to mature for months, a tribute to the town of Mattancherry, an ancient centre of the spice trade. The best part? It’s available all year through, not just at Christmas.

Must-have: Carrot cake with cream cheese frosting

View Full Image Mattanchère Spice Cake at Pandhal Cake Shop in Kochi.

AHMEDABAD

CACAOTÉ

Billionaire Street, Ahmedabad

Bringing the Belgian chocolate experience to Ahmedabad, Cacaoté works with Valrhona chocolate to create bonbons in passion fruit, mango, matcha, mandarin, yuzu lime cheesecake and more. There are ganaches in red Thai chilli, coffee cardamom, star anise and dark truffle in addition to those dedicated to single spices like ginger, cinnamon and mint. For some leisurely indulgence, the petit gateau choices are those that dessert dreams are made of...think chocolate mandarin bergamot tartlet with whipped ganache, or the milk chocolate tahini gateaux.

Must-have: Citrus Cheesecake Bonbon

Compiled by Shrabonti Bagchi, Jahnabee Borah, Somak Ghoshal, Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran, Pooja Singh, Shalini Umachandran, Priyadarshini Chatterjee, Joanna Lobo and Ruth Dsouza Prabhu.

