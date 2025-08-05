The best spots to get your egg coffee fix in Vietnam

“Egg coffee, eww!" That was my first thought when I heard about Hanoi's famous brew. As a coffee devotee (snob), I prefer my drink black and unsweetened. But I will try anything once, so on a Vietnam holiday a few years ago, I visited Hanoi’s old quarter to sample the concoction. The frothy coffee arrived in a ceramic cup that sat in a bowl-like saucer with hot water (to keep the drink warm). I stirred the cup and gulped down the drink, which tasted like an airy, coffee-flavoured custard.

French colonists brought coffee to Vietnam in the mid 19th-century. Today, the country is the world’s second-largest Arabica coffee producer (after Brazil) and the largest producer of Robusta coffee. The Vietnamese introduced local variations of coffee, like coconut, yoghurt and even egg. The last was invented in 1946 by Nguyen Van Giảng, a bartender at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi. Facing a milk shortage during the French War, the resourceful gent whisked eggs and condensed milk to make cappuccinos—and cà phê trứng (egg coffee) was born.

On a recent trip to Hanoi, I attended an egg coffee workshop at JW Marriott Hanoi Hotel. The hotel barista Truong Vu first got me to brew a proper Vietnamese coffee using a phin, an apparatus that reminded me of the South Indian kaapi filter. He then brought out a cup with a single egg yolk, added a dash of honey (instead of condensed milk), and got to work with a hand blender. We transferred the resultant frothy mixture into a shallow ceramic coffee cup and poured over the coffee. The final flourish was dusting cocoa powder atop it. I wouldn’t say I’m a convert, but I get the appeal of egg coffee.

You can try the iconic drink at these cafes on your next visit to Vietnam.

View Full Image At Café Giảng. (Prachi Joshi)

Café Giảng, Hanoi

Considering how popular his invention became, it’s no surprise that Mr. Giảng opened his own cafe in Hanoi’s old quarter. Now run by his son, the coffeehouse is spread over a couple of floors, and is the go-to spot for egg coffee in the capital. Inside, the décor is unpretentious with low tables and stools, which are almost always fully occupied by both locals and tourists. Despite its fame, the café retains a charmingly local atmosphere, where the focus remains firmly on tradition and taste. The coffee, made as per the original recipe, is creamy and decadent—a must-try.

Cafe Dinh, Hanoi

Owned by Mr. Giảng’s daughter, Cafe Dinh also carries forward the family legacy. Tucked away in a small alley by Hoan Kiem Lake, this unassuming spot can be easy to miss; look for the sign ‘Shop 13 Cafe Dinh’ above a small alleyway and follow it to the second-floor cafe. The cosy balcony offers a lake view and a quiet perch above the bustling streets below. Along with the egg coffee, you can enjoy live music here.

Cafe Pho Co, Hanoi

Finding Cafe Pho Co is also a bit of an adventure as its entrance is hidden behind a silk shop (named Silklike). Climb through narrow passageways to reach its rooftop terrace, where you can savour their creamy brew while taking in sweeping views of Hoan Kiem Lake. The laidback vibe and scenic setting make it a perfect spot to linger over your cuppa.

View Full Image Egg coffee workshop. (Prachi Joshi)

Góc Hà Nội, Ho Chi Minh City

A tiny, three-level alley cafe in the heart of District 1's Bui Vien Street (the city's backpacker quarter), Góc Hà Nội has just six tables. The intimate setting makes it feel like you're visiting a friend’s home rather than a café. In a retro ambience surrounded by Vietnamese memorabilia, sip on their creamy egg coffee along with a couple of sugar cookies. Made with leftover egg whites, these are free to sample from a glass jar on the third floor (leave a little tip, though).

OKKIO, Ho Chi Minh City

A few steps from Ben Thanh Market on Le Loi Street, take a spiral staircase up to the third floor and enter OKKIO via a tiny red door. Here, the weathered brick walls and blue tiles blend vintage charm with modern minimalism, offering a stylish retreat from the city's frenzy. Enjoy their indulgent egg coffee with a rich marshmallow-like foam, topped with a sprinkling of cocoa.

Prachi Joshi is a Mumbai-based travel and food writer.