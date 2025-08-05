The best spots to get your egg coffee fix in Vietnam
Born out of wartime scarcity, egg coffee is now a cult favourite—here’s where to find the real deal in Vietnam
“Egg coffee, eww!" That was my first thought when I heard about Hanoi's famous brew. As a coffee devotee (snob), I prefer my drink black and unsweetened. But I will try anything once, so on a Vietnam holiday a few years ago, I visited Hanoi’s old quarter to sample the concoction. The frothy coffee arrived in a ceramic cup that sat in a bowl-like saucer with hot water (to keep the drink warm). I stirred the cup and gulped down the drink, which tasted like an airy, coffee-flavoured custard.
French colonists brought coffee to Vietnam in the mid 19th-century. Today, the country is the world’s second-largest Arabica coffee producer (after Brazil) and the largest producer of Robusta coffee. The Vietnamese introduced local variations of coffee, like coconut, yoghurt and even egg. The last was invented in 1946 by Nguyen Van Giảng, a bartender at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi. Facing a milk shortage during the French War, the resourceful gent whisked eggs and condensed milk to make cappuccinos—and cà phê trứng (egg coffee) was born.